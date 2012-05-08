(Updates with closing prices)

* Investors cautious ahead of China data this week

* Euro falls on uncertainty over Greece

* LME copper inventories at lowest since Oct 2008

By Susan Thomas and Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, May 8 Copper fell to a two-week low on Tuesday, pressured by a weak euro following political uncertainty in Greece which reignited fears about the euro zone debt crisis and raised worries about the demand outlook for industrial metals.

Investors are also cautious ahead of China economic data due this week, including numbers on import growth, inflation and bank lending.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $8,095 a tonne, down almost 1 percent from Friday's close of $8,175 a tonne. The exchange was closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

The metal used in power and construction earlier fell to its lowest level since April 24 at $8,050 a tonne.

The euro extended losses against the dollar as Leftist Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout and threatening to nationalise banks in a statement likely to reduce his chances of success.

The uncertainty has reignited worries Greece's hard-fought bailout deal could unravel, propelling fears about Europe's debt crisis back into the spotlight.

"The comments from Tsipras saying the EU/IMF deal is null has really spooked the market. But there is still some hope for a government to be formed that supports the policy implemented by (outgoing government of Prime Minister Lucas) Papademos. That would be the best outcome we could hope to get," said Peter Fertig, consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research.

"But the best thing investors can do at the moment is to stay on the sidelines but to look for opportunities to buy. For copper we regard the $7,900 level, or slightly below, as the next buying opportunity."

The political wrangling in Greece pushed investors away from assets perceived as risky - with U.S. and European shares trading lower while safe haven German bund futures flirted with record highs.

A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors are also waiting to see how the new French president-elect, Socialist Francois Hollande, who has advocated an approach to tackling the debt crisis centred more on growth, which may create tensions with Germany's insistence on fiscal austerity.

"France's fiscal stability is not really in doubt but the election results in Greece are bound to be a source of event risks in future," Credit Suisse said in a research note. "For now, markets are likely to focus on fundamentals."

Markets were somewhat soothed by news that Spain was prepared to use public funds to help its troubled banks. Spain is the euro zone's fourth-largest economy and investors have focused on its troubles because it would be expensive to provide a bailout similar to the one supporting much smaller Greece.

CONVICTION

Metals investors have also been left with little conviction in the strength of the U.S. economy following a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.

"Copper continues to trade in a well-worn range of $8,000 to $8,500. Without significant new news out of China there is not much chance of any breakout in the coming week," RBC said in a research note.

That could come this week. Economic data from China is likely to strengthen the view that the world's No. 2 economy has bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up.

A Reuters poll of economists found that the annual pace of export growth could have slowed again in April, but an anticipated rise in imports implies industry could be preparing for an upturn at home and abroad.

Declining copper inventories could also support the metal, suggesting an uptick in demand.

Latest data shows that copper stocks dropped by 2,175 tonnes, mostly out of U.S. locations. Headline LME stocks are at 228,450 tonnes, the lowest since October 2008 and half of the levels in October last year.

Tin ended at $21,500 from Friday's close of $21,450 while zinc closed at $1,975 from $1,996 at Friday's close.

Aluminium ended at $2,057 from $2,067, lead closed at $2,090 from $2,100 and nickel ended at $17,355 from $17,575.

Metal Prices at 1602 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 368.30 -9.10 -2.41 344.75 6.83 LME Alum 2056.25 -10.75 -0.52 2020.00 1.79 LME Cu 8096.00 -79.00 -0.97 7600.00 6.53 LME Lead 2085.50 -14.50 -0.69 2034.00 2.53 LME Nickel 17282.00 -293.00 -1.67 18650.00 -7.34 LME Tin 21355.00 -95.00 -0.44 19200.00 11.22 LME Zinc 1978.00 -18.00 -0.90 1845.00 7.21 SHFE Alu 16190.00 -35.00 -0.22 15845.00 2.18 SHFE Cu* 57800.00 80.00 +0.14 55360.00 4.41 SHFE Zin 15410.00 25.00 +0.16 14795.00 4.16 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN

(Editing by Jason Neely and Keiron Henderson)