(Correcting Tuesday's Comex settlement in para 5 and intraday low in para 6)

* Copper drops 2.5 percent, its largest fall in a month

* Market still rangebound after weak start to May

* LME copper inventories at lowest since Oct 2008

By Josephine Mason and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 8 Base metal markets slid o n T uesday, with copper prices in New York notching their biggest fall in a month, as fears that Greece's hard-fought bailout deal could unravel hit the euro and raised concerns about demand for industrial metals.

European jitters roiled broader markets too, with gold shedding almost 2 percent and crude oil futures dropping almost 1 percent. U.S. stocks hit two-month lows and the euro fell for a seventh straight session. The dollar rose and U.S. Treasuries rallied on safe-haven buying.

Funds and institutional investors led selling in metals markets, cutting exposure to assets considered risky and seeking to raise cash, traders said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $8,095 a tonne, down almost 1 percent from Friday's close of $8,175 a tonne. The exchange was closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

In New York, the benchmark July COMEX contract settled at $3.6775 per lb, down just over 2.5 percent from Monday's settlement, its biggest one-day fall since April 4.

Its session low of $3.6565, hit in late morning, was its lowest since April 24. Analysts were watching whether copper will find support just 3 cents below its intraday low.

Speculators had shown a growing appetite for copper in the week to May 3, when they built on their net long position after three weeks of sitting on the sidelines. But elections in Europe changed that mindset, said a New York-based trader.

"The concern is with Greece renegotiating the bailout, there might not be a bailout and it will leave the euro. That means it's risk-off and investors are running frightened with the events in France and Greece," said analyst Robin Bhar at Societe Generale.

Even so, traders said the market still lacks direction.

After the recent sell-off, the market was trapped in the 36-cent range between $3.60 and $3.96 seen since February. There had been little change in open interest in that time either until it fell by about 10,000 lots to around 145,000 over several days.

Copper was largely tracking the weaker euro after Leftist Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek government.

Investors were also watching the new French president-elect, Socialist Francois Hollande, who has advocated an approach to tackling the debt crisis centered more on growth, which may create tensions with Germany's insistence on fiscal austerity.

"France's fiscal stability is not really in doubt but the election results in Greece are bound to be a source of event risks in future," Credit Suisse said in a research note. "For now, markets are likely to focus on fundamentals."

CONVICTION

Traders are concerned that physical buyers are largely absent -- even after the recent fall in prices -- as the middle of the second quarter, traditionally the busiest period for the copper market, approaches.

May has had a weak start, with Comex prices falling five out of the first six trading days of the month. With building and construction still depressed and inventory of white goods in China, the largest consumer of copper, estimated to be high, the market is hoping for news to boost its confidence.

That could come this week. Economic data from China is likely to strengthen the view that the world's No. 2 economy has bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up.

A Reuters poll of economists found that the annual pace of export growth could have slowed again in April, but an anticipated rise in imports implies industry could be preparing for an upturn at home and abroad.

Declining copper inventories could also support the metal, suggesting an uptick in demand.

The latest data shows that copper stocks dropped by 2,175 tonnes, mostly out of U.S. locations. Headline LME stocks were at 228,450 tonnes, the lowest since October 2008 and half the levels in October last year.

Tin ended at $21,500 from Friday's close of $21,450 while zinc closed at $1,975 from $1,996 at Friday's close.

Aluminium ended at $2,057 from $2,067, lead closed at $2,090 from $2,100 and nickel ended at $17,355 from $17,575.

Metal Prices at 1949 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 368.80 -8.60 -2.28 343.60 7.33 LME Alum 2057.00 -10.00 -0.48 2020.00 1.83 LME Cu 8095.00 -80.00 -0.98 7600.00 6.51 LME Lead 2089.00 -11.00 -0.52 2035.00 2.65 LME Nickel 17350.00 -225.00 -1.28 18710.00 -7.27 LME Tin 21500.00 50.00 +0.23 19200.00 11.98 LME Zinc 1973.00 -23.00 -1.15 1845.00 6.94 SHFE Alu 16190.00 -35.00 -0.22 15845.00 2.18 SHFE Cu* 57800.00 80.00 +0.14 55360.00 4.41 SHFE Zin 15410.00 25.00 +0.16 14795.00 4.16 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London; Editing by David Gregorio)