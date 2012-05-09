(Rewrites; adds New York dateline, New York closing copper price, graphic and comments)

By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 9 Copper fell to its lowest level in three weeks on Wednesday, sinking below $8,000 per tonne in London at one point, as political turmoil in Greece heightened fears about Europe's deepening debt crisis and its impact on demand for raw materials.

The mounting worries in Europe amplified expectations of softer exports from China, the region's largest trade partner, on Thursday. That helped drag copper down for a fifth straight day and toward a key technical support area.

"You're seeing significant economic forces within the European Union slip into recession ... that causes problems for a Chinese economy that is all about growth, and really can't handle any set-backs," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.

"When you look at an export-driven economy, whose main customers are contracting, you cannot say that they are going to be able to just internalize all of their demand."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper went untraded at the close, but was last bid at $8,053 a tonne from Tuesday's close of $8,095. Earlier, it fell to $7,950, its lowest since April 17.

In New York, the July COMEX contract shed 1.80 cents to settle at $3.6595 per lb, after dealing between its own three-week trough at $3.61 and $3.6945.

COMEX copper volumes, at more than 72,000 lots in late New York trade, were largely in line with their 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Greece moved closer to a second snap election on Wednesday when the head of the biggest party launched a new attack on radical leftist Alexis Tsipras, saying his plans for a new government would push the country out of the euro zone.

The political uncertainty pushed the euro close to a recent three-month low against the dollar. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies which put pressure on commodities priced in the U.S. currency.

"It (the situation in Greece) has made the market concerned about sovereign debt issues again and whether or not there will be a reversal of the fiscal austerity measures that had been put in place. That is acting as a weight on base metals prices in the short term," said Gayle Berry, an analyst at Barclays Capital.

"But when you look at the fundamental backdrop for the metals, it is hard to see too much downside. For copper when you start getting into the mid-7,000 level you would see some buying interest coming in at those levels."

Looking ahead to Thursday, all eyes will be on a raft of data from top copper consumer China, which is expected to show the world's No. 2 economy has bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up.

STOCKS FALL

Declining copper inventories helped cap further falls in red metal prices. The latest data showed copper stocks dropped by 7,525 tonnes to 220,925 tonnes -- their lowest since October 2008.

"What would be important is how much metal comes out of China. If we see more significant exports from China, that could reverse the decline in LME inventories," Berry said.

"That is going to be key in terms of short-term copper price direction because if we see a reversal in LME inventory trends, combined with a weakening in short-term macro sentiment, that would mean you would see a bigger drop in copper prices."

In industry news, commodities trader Glencore, which is in the process of merging with miner Xstrata, said first-quarter activity in its closely watched marketing arm was robust, while it posted higher output from major growth projects.

BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner, said it was merging its nickel and aluminum units into a single group in the hopes of improving their efficiency.

Aluminum fell $8 to close at $2,049 a tonne and nickel shed $160 to end at $17,195.

Tin exports from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, fell to 7,489.26 tonnes in April from 9,708.45 tonnes a year ago, a senior trade ministry official said.

Tin finished down $895 or nearly 4 percent at $20,605 a tonne.

Metal Prices at 1735 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 366.95 -0.80 -0.22 343.60 6.80 LME Alum 2048.00 -9.00 -0.44 2020.00 1.39 LME Cu 8053.00 -42.00 -0.52 7600.00 5.96 LME Lead 2071.00 -19.00 -0.91 2035.00 1.77 LME Nickel 17195.00 -160.00 -0.92 18710.00 -8.10 LME Tin 20605.00 -895.00 -4.16 19200.00 7.32 LME Zinc 1943.00 -32.00 -1.62 1845.00 5.31 SHFE Alu 16130.00 -60.00 -0.37 15845.00 1.80 SHFE Cu* 57560.00 -240.00 -0.42 55360.00 3.97 SHFE Zin 15285.00 -125.00 -0.81 14795.00 3.31 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; editing by Jane Baird and Alison Birrane; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)