(Adds closing prices/detail)
* ECB stops providing some Greek banks with liquidity
* Spanish yields up sharply, spark worries about Greek contagion
* Lead, zinc and tin hit multi-month lows
By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, May 17 Copper steadied on Thursday after hitting
four-month lows the previous session, but sentiment was cautious given
worries Spain might be hard hit if Greece leaves the euro and defaults on
its debt.
The metal used in power and construction snapped four straight
sessions of falls but worries surrounding the euro zone debt crisis,
demand slowdown in top consumer China and the delicate state of the U.S.
economy prevented further gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended
at $7,649 a tonne, not far off a close of $7,655 on Wednesday. Metals
like lead, zinc and tin hit multi-month lows, meanwhile.
Worries about financial turmoil in Greece heightened earlier after
the European Central Bank said it had stopped providing liquidity to some
Greek banks that had not been successfully recapitalised. (ID:nL5E8GGJDT]
In addition, there were reports customers of Greek banks were moving
funds in anticipation of its exit from the euro.
"Europe is the trigger but (even) markets such as India, China,
there's signs of weakness," said ThomsonReuters-GFMS managing director
Neil Buxton.
He added: "There's still downside potential. There's absolutely no
sign that there's going to be some kind of coordinated supply response."
Investors are largely betting on a Greek euro exit, given Greek
politicians who reject conditions for a bailout that is keeping the
country's finances afloat are seen likely to win next month's election.
The greater worry now is contagion.
Spain was also in focus, as it sold 2.49 billion euros of
shorter-dated government bonds in an auction on Thursday, with average
yields rising significantly compared with previous sales of the paper.
Also weighing on sentiment, a gauge of future U.S. economic activity
fell in April for the first time in seven months and the Philadelphia Fed
business conditions index hit its lowest since September.
Copper, which rallied by more than 12 percent between the beginning
of the year and early February, has since shed almost all of its 2012
gains, falling steeply on Wednesday to a four-month low of $7,625.
"At this stage, many commodity complexes are severely oversold.
However, markets need a headline to tee off on, and so far, there has not
been much in the way of encouraging news out of Europe. If anything,
things seem to be getting worse, as the focus now seems to be reverting
away from the political deadlock in Greece and towards the deteriorating
rate situation in Spain," said INTL FC Stone analyst Ed Meir.
COPPER INFLOWS
Data from the LME showed overall inflows of 2,100 tonnes of copper
into warehouses monitored by the exchange, with those in Busan, South
Korea drawing in 2,875 tonnes of the metal.
Traders said China's smelters and merchants were delivering around
110,000 tonnes of refined copper cathode to London Metal Exchange (LME)
warehouses in South Korea, in a rare hefty outflow of inventories that
could pressure copper prices.
The exports come just two weeks after the trading unit of Jiangxi
Copper Co Ltd , the country's top producer, said a
group of copper smelters as well as trading firms would export refined
copper cathodes to LME to help ease tight global supplies and trim
near-record stockpiles at home.
In other metals, aluminium ended at $2,054 a tonne from
Wednesday's close of $2,035, while zinc closed at $1,900 a tonne
from $1,898, having hit its lowest since early January at $1,882.
Nickel closed at $17,195 a tonne from $17,005, tin
ended at $19,200 from $19,675, having hit its lowest since early January
at $19,150; while lead closed at $1,927 a tonne from $1,971,
having hit its lowest since last December at $1,925.
Metal Prices at 1626 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 346.50 -1.15 -0.33 344.75 0.51
LME Alum 2052.25 17.25 +0.85 2020.00 1.60
LME Cu 7666.25 11.25 +0.15 7600.00 0.87
LME Lead 1937.75 -33.25 -1.69 2034.00 -4.73
LME Nickel 17170.00 165.00 +0.97 18650.00 -7.94
LME Tin 19250.00 -425.00 -2.16 19200.00 0.26
LME Zinc 1902.00 4.00 +0.21 1845.00 3.09
SHFE Alu 16040.00 140.00 +0.88 15845.00 1.23
SHFE Cu* 55730.00 1040.00 +1.90 55360.00 0.67
SHFE Zin 14975.00 115.00 +0.77 14795.00 1.22
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Editing by James Jukwey)