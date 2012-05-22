(New throughout, updates prices, market activity to New York closing copper price; adds second byline and dateline, previously LONDON)

* Copper up on China growth initiatives

* EU to hold informal summit on Wednesday

* Euro zone consumer confidence nudges higher in May

* Coming up: U.S. new April home sales Wednesday

By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 22 Copper rose on Tuesday in London for a third straight session and was flat in New York, as reports that China will fast-track infrastructure investments encouraged investors to buy the industrial metal despite a firm dollar and uncertainty about Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis.

Tin surged 2.4 percent as Chinese buyers scooped up the metal whose price has slumped.

Copper bucked broad weakness across other commodity markets after the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Beijing will hasten approval of infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth and a sluggish property sector.

"In contrast to other areas of the world, China still does have the trump card in that it has the ability to loosen policy," said analyst Nikos Kavalis at RBS Global Banking and Markets.

"This is extremely positive for the market and is very much in line with what we had expected, which has helped copper find a floor in the face of a euro sell-off," he said.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended up $8 at $7,739 a tonne. It touched a one-week high of $7,816 during the session, pushing further away from a four-month low hit last week at around $7,625.

In New York, the COMEX July contract fell 1.50 cents to settle at $3.4870 per lb, after dealing between $3.4795 and $3.5335.

COMEX copper volumes remained thin, with nearly 48,000 lots traded in late New York business, down 40 percent from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Charlie Sartain, Xstrata's copper division head, said new economic stimulus plans announced this week by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao to bolster economic growth would filter down to boost copper consumption.

"We typically see a cyclical return to demand in the second half of the year in China. We still have a view that the first half was always going to be slower from a copper demand point of view," Sartain told reporters on the side of conference promoting mining in Latin America.

Second-half growth in copper consumption could run as high as 6 percent, he said.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Tuesday China's growth is likely to slow to 8.2 percent this year, its weakest in more than a decade.

The slowdown in its economy has already weighed particularly hard on the commodities market.

Copper is on track to lose more than 7.5 percent this month, sharply cutting its year-to-date gains to around 2 percent from as much as 15 percent in February.

Falling prices combined with escalating costs that have squeezed cash flow prompted big miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to say they were reconsidering the pace of their long-term expansion plans.

RELUCTANT

Traders are also reluctant to take any strong positions ahead of any resolution for Greece, and the euro zone. Eyes are now on an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.

The debt crisis has deteriorated rapidly over the past month, with Greece's potential exit from the 17-country currency bloc no longer taboo. Many economists and policymakers are arguing it would be one of the best ways of restoring market confidence.

Euro zone consumer confidence nudged higher in May, figures released on Tuesday showed, though inflation and unemployment continued to temper improvements in sentiment.

Tin rallied by $455 or 2.4 percent to end at $19,705 a tonne, helped by an uptick in Chinese demand.

Consumers pounced on inventories of tin in Malaysia as prices of the metal plunged this month, making it more attractive to Chinese importers, and as they sought to avert any developing bottlenecks at warehouse gates, trade and industry sources said. Metal Prices at 1711 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 348.65 -1.55 -0.44 343.60 1.47 LME Alum 2028.00 -19.00 -0.93 2020.00 0.40 LME Cu 7739.00 8.00 +0.10 7600.00 1.83 LME Lead 1964.00 23.00 +1.18 2035.00 -3.49 LME Nickel 16900.00 -285.00 -1.66 18710.00 -9.67 LME Tin 19700.00 450.00 +2.34 19200.00 2.60 LME Zinc 1912.00 17.00 +0.90 1845.00 3.63 SHFE Alu 16050.00 -75.00 -0.47 15845.00 1.29 SHFE Cu* 56080.00 -50.00 -0.09 55360.00 1.30 SHFE Zin 14945.00 -45.00 -0.30 14795.00 1.01 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Editing by David Gregorio)