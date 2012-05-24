(Reecasts, adds details/fresh quote, updates prices)

By Silvia Antonioli and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, May 24 Copper firmed a little on Thursday after sinking to a 4-1/2 month low in the previous session, cushioned by hopes for policy easing in China, although downbeat manufacturing data from across the globe dashed prospects of a swift recovery in metals demand.

Business surveys showed Germany's manufacturing sector has been shrinking at the fastest rate in three years in May and the euro zone's private sector has sunk further into the doldrums this month as new orders shrivel, forcing firms to run down backlogs and slash workforces.

In the United States, data showed manufacturing growth tapered off in May as recession in parts of Europe and a slowing Chinese economy hurt exports. Also, durable goods orders rose less than expected in April as companies scaled back plans to add machinery.

Helping copper though, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday the country will step up policy fine-tuning to support the economy, the latest signal that Beijing will take further action to fight slowing growth.

Nonetheless China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to two month lows, a private sector survey showed, suggesting surprise weakness in April's hard economic data persists.

"The data has been poor, even Germany is starting to get dragged down, but we think we're going to get Chinese stimulus. If you're prepared to look at the second half these are good levels to be getting in at," said Natixis head of commodities research Nic Brown.

He added: "Near term Europe remains difficult (but) people are beginning to contemplate Europe without Greece and thinking its a step in the right direction."

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1 percent at $7,608.25 a tonne at 1511 GMT, from a close at $7,531 on Wednesday.

Copper is on track for a 10 percent loss this month, its weakest monthly performance since October 2011, when fears of a double-dip recession and growing doubts about a resolution of the Europe debt crisis sent the metal down almost 25 percent.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a 20-month high versus the euro earlier after data showed Europe's economic woes intensifying as business confidence is undercut by talk of a Greece exiting the euro and slow progress in tackling the debt crisis.

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities, such as base metals, costlier for holders of other units.

German business sentiment also dropped for the first time in seven months in May, missing even the most conservative forecasts, in a sign Europe's largest economy is vulnerable to euro zone turmoil despite holding up well until now.

ALUMINIUM CUTBACKS

Still, strong U.S. housing data lent some support to industrial metals.

The U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong start in April, with rising sales and prices providing evidence that a housing market recovery was gaining some traction.

Supply also remains limited for copper as miners struggle to boost production while grades fall and labour disputes regularly disrupt production.

The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco for example, said its output fell 10 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 373,000 tonnes, but added that it was on target to produce 1.708 million tonnes this year.

In other metals, aluminium traded up at $2,018 a tonne from a close at $2,010 on Wednesday, having earlier hit its lowest level since December at $1,968.75.

China's top aluminium-producing province has idled about 700,000 tonnes of capacity in recent months, a senior industry official said, further evidence that slower growth in the world's No. 2 economy is denting the country's appetite for commodities.

Adding to the Chinese cutbacks, Norsk Hydro will shut its 180,000-tonnes-per-year aluminium smelter in Australia due to low metals prices and a dismal economic outlook, the latest producer to take steps to stem losses.

"When aluminium falls to these prices we start to see more and more cutbacks in production and we could see further shutdowns," said Credit Suisse analyst Ivan Szpakowski.

Zinc, used to galvanize steel traded up at $1,886 a tonne from $1,879.

LME zinc stocks in LME-monitored warehouses MZN-STOCKS fell slightly from a 12-year high hit earlier this week.

"Nonetheless there is little chance of any trend reversal in zinc stocks, which have risen by 30 percent since mid-December, for a sharp increase in supply is set to generate a market surplus of 250,000 tonnes this year," Commerzbank said in a note.

Battery material lead was at $1,952 a tonne from $1,929 while tin traded at $19,700 a tonne from $19,525.

Stainless steel ingredient nickel was up at $16,994 from $16,755.

