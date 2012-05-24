(Recasts, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price,
adds graphic and analyst comments)
* Copper up in mild short-covering bounce
* Markets pin hopes on Chinese stimulus, policy easing
* Global manufacturing disappoints; Germany weak
* Coming up: Weekly Shanghai metals inventory data
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 Copper rose 1 percent on Thursday in a
mild recovery from the prior session's 4-1/2 month low, though gains were held
firmly in check by a round of soft manufacturing data that continued to cloud
near-term demand prospects.
Prices of the red metal, which have become almost fully dependent on China's
near-40 percent intake of global copper demand, managed to hold their ground
despite data showing China's once-booming factories slowed further in May.
Later in the day, data showed Germany's manufacturing sector shrank at its
fastest pace in three years in May and the euro zone's private sector sank
further into the doldrums this month as new orders shrivel, forcing firms to run
down backlogs and slash workforces. .
In the U.S., manufacturing growth tapered off in May as recession in parts
of Europe and China's slowdown hurt exports. Also, durable goods orders rose
less than expected in April as companies scaled back plans to add machinery.
"There's a lot of volatility. The way the markets are set currently right
now is that the fundamentals are to the negative, the trend is to the negative,
but we still could get a decent short-squeeze, like today," said Sean
McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific
Wealth Management in Oregon.
(LME copper/VIX graphic: link.reuters.com/nam48s )
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper for three month delivery
rose $79 or by 1.05 percent, to end at $7,610 a tonne.
In New York, the COMEX July contract firmed 3.25 cents to settle at
$3.4285 per lb, after dealing between $3.4045 and $3.4515.
Prices of the metal are on track for a 10 percent loss this month, its
weakest monthly performance since October 2011, when fears of a double-dip
recession and growing doubts about a resolution of the Europe debt crisis sent
the metal down almost 25 percent.
Thursday's soft manufacturing data rekindled those fears, but also raised
the specter of additional stimulus measures, particularly from China.
"The data has been poor, even Germany is starting to get dragged down, but
we think we're going to get Chinese stimulus. If you're prepared to look at the
second half these are good levels to be getting in at," said Natixis head of
commodities research Nic Brown.
Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China will step up policy fine-tuning
to support the economy, the latest signal that Beijing will take further action
to fight slowing growth.
Brown added: "Near term Europe remains difficult (but) people are beginning
to contemplate Europe without Greece and thinking its a step in the right
direction."
In currencies, the U.S. dollar climbed to a 20-month high versus the euro
earlier after data showed Europe's economic woes intensifying as business
confidence is undercut by talk of a Greece exiting the euro and slow progress in
tackling the debt crisis.
A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities, such as base
metals, costlier for holders of other units.
German business sentiment also dropped for the first time in seven months in
May, in a sign Europe's largest economy is vulnerable to euro zone turmoil
despite holding up well until now.
ALUMINIUM CUTBACKS
Supply also remains limited for copper as miners struggle to boost
production while grades fall and labor disputes regularly disrupt production.
The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said its output
fell 10 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 373,000 tonnes, but
added that it was on target to produce 1.708 million tonnes this year.
In other metals, aluminum ended up $5 at $2,015 a tonne, having
earlier hit its lowest level since December at $1,968.75.
China's top aluminum-producing province has idled about 700,000 tonnes of
capacity in recent months, a senior industry official said, further evidence
that slower growth in the world's No. 2 economy is denting the country's
appetite for commodities.
Adding to the Chinese cutbacks, Norsk Hydro will shut its
180,000-tonnes-per-year aluminum smelter in Australia due to low metals prices
and a dismal economic outlook, the latest producer to take steps to stem losses.
"When aluminum falls to these prices we start to see more and more cutbacks
in production and we could see further shutdowns," said Credit Suisse analyst
Ivan Szpakowski.
Metal Prices at 1740 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 342.10 2.50 +0.74 343.60 -0.44
LME Alum 2015.00 5.00 +0.25 2020.00 -0.25
LME Cu 7605.00 74.00 +0.98 7600.00 0.07
LME Lead 1959.00 30.00 +1.56 2035.00 -3.73
LME Nickel 17100.00 345.00 +2.06 18710.00 -8.61
LME Tin 19970.00 445.00 +2.28 19200.00 4.01
LME Zinc 1886.00 7.00 +0.37 1845.00 2.22
SHFE Alu 15960.00 -40.00 -0.25 15845.00 0.73
SHFE Cu* 55370.00 70.00 +0.13 55360.00 0.02
SHFE Zin 14725.00 -30.00 -0.20 14795.00 -0.47
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel, Naveen Thukral ,and Rujun Shen; editing
by William Hardy)