(Updates prices, adds COMEX prices, comment, NEW YORK dateline and byline)

* COMEX stocks fall to Oct 2009 lows

* Traders say European consumers stocked for near term

* Copper on track for fourth weekly loss in a row

* U.S., German markets closed on Monday

By Silvia Antonioli and Josephine Mason

LONDON/NEW YORK, May 25 Copper rose slightly on Friday as prices clawed back from 4-1/2-month lows hit earlier this week, although the market headed for its fourth consecutive weekly loss as uncertainty over Europe's economy and the potential exit of Greece from the euro hammered the single currency.

LME copper settled at $7,654 per tonne in the official session, up 0.59 percent from the previous day's evening evaluation. Prices hit the lowest since early January at $7,503 this week.

In New York, the COMEX July contract settled at $3.448 per lb, up 0.5 percent from Thursday but still well below its near- and long-term moving averages. Trading was in a five-cent range on the day.

Earlier in the day, traders had speculated that the market could stage a more marked recovery ahead of the Memorial Day long weekend in the United States and the Whit Monday holiday in Europe, but there was little positive news to provide the momentum.

"Everyone's expecting a bounce on short-covering, everyone's looking for the good news, but I can't see any, so it makes me feel like it might go the other way," a trader said.

Prices of the metal are on track for a 10 percent loss this month, its weakest monthly performance since October 2011, when fears of a double-dip recession and growing doubts about a resolution of the European debt crisis sent the metal down almost 25 percent.

The euro tumbled to near two-year lows against the dollar and remained on track for its worst weekly showing in five months, rattled by fears of a possible Greek exit and the risk other debt-plagued countries could also leave the euro zone.

Worries about the fate of Greece's euro membership deepened after an opinion poll found the anti-bailout leftist party SYRIZA maintaining its lead ahead of a June 17 election.

"The market is in a correction mode because of concerns about the European economy and the possibility of Greece's exit," said Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank.

"It's not about actual demand, fundamentals are not that bad but it's psychological, the correction is likely to continue as I don't think everything is priced in already. Prices could find a floor in July, when there will be more visibility on whether Greece will exit and at what cost."

This week's rout in commodity markets has pushed prices of aluminium, zinc and nickel down near year-to-date lows, where many high-cost producers are starting to suffer, although the pain threshold may have to increase before widespread closures help balance markets.

The global market for refined copper was in a 110,000-tonne deficit in February versus a 46,000-tonne deficit in February 2011, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said late on Thursday.

Top consumer China's appetite for metals tends to be strongest March to May, while European industry and to a lesser extent that in the United States, will start to shutter from next month for the summer holidays.

"European consumers have done all their spot buying and we're approaching summer - there won't be much to come in and support prices," a London trader said.

CHINA AND U.S. COPPER

Stocks in COMEX warehouses continue to fall, hitting 61,116 short tons on Friday, their lowest levels since October 2009. U.S. physical traders say there has been little rise in demand to justify the drop from over 91,000 short tons at the start of March, speculating that material is being taken off warrant rather than being delivered to consumers.

That has been enough recently though to push nearby prices above the July contract, mirroring a backwardation that first emerged on the LME cash-to-three-month spread in February. While the May-July spread on COMEX was flat on Friday, it was in a backwardation of 5 cents a day earlier.

Meanwhile, inventories of copper in China were tightly held as owners felt able to sit on their stocks to wait for a price recovery, ANZ said in a note.

"We think a cautious approach about the near-term prospects for the copper market is justified on the basis of sour sentiment in China and Europe, but concerns about Chinese inventories are probably a little overdone," it said.

"Bonded stocks in Shanghai would appear to be tightly held and not subject to large-scale liquidation on price falls. So while elevated copper stockpiles still pose a risk, it may not be as great a threat as they first appear."

ANZ estimates Shanghai bonded stocks at 650,000 tonnes or above.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 9.4 percent or 16,325 tonnes from last Friday, to 157,489 tonnes, the latest data showed.

The rest of the base metals complex was mixed. Tin was last bid at $19,800 a tonne in the official session, down from $19,970 at Thursday's evening evaluation, while battery material lead was bid at $1,957 a tonne in the officials, down from $1,959 in the same comparison. Nickel settled at $17,050, down from $17,100 on Thursday.

In positive territory, zinc, used in galvanizing, was bid at $1,898 per tonne, up from $1,886 on Thursday's close. China is likely to boost imports of zinc in the fourth quarter of the year after Beijing said it would speed up infrastructure investment, market players said, helping support prices for the metal.

Aluminium was bid at $2,019 per tonne, up $4 from the previous evening evaluations. The light metal wallowed below $2,000 per tonne after falling under the psychologically important level for the first time on Thursday since January.

Metal Prices at 1911 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 344.85 2.00 +0.58 343.60 0.36 LME Alum 2013.50 -1.50 -0.07 2020.00 -0.32 LME Cu 7638.00 28.00 +0.37 7600.00 0.50 LME Lead 1950.00 -5.00 -0.26 2035.00 -4.18 LME Nickel 17040.00 -35.00 -0.20 18710.00 -8.93 LME Tin 19750.00 -220.00 -1.10 19200.00 2.86 LME Zinc 1908.50 22.50 +1.19 1845.00 3.44 SHFE Alu 16020.00 60.00 +0.38 15845.00 1.10 SHFE Cu* 55610.00 240.00 +0.43 55360.00 0.45 SHFE Zin 14765.00 40.00 +0.27 14795.00 -0.20 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Dale Hudson)