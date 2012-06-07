(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates prices adds detail, graphic and comments)

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 7 - Copper climbed in heavy volume on Thursday as a surprise rate cut in China stirred bullish demand prospects, but gains were soon pared after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dashed hopes for further stimulus measures.

Copper's rally continued to fade in late New York business, with COMEX futures dipping into negative territory, after Fitch Ratings cut its rating on Spain's government debt by three notches to 'BBB' and signaled it could lower it further by putting the country on negative outlook.

"This is just a stark reminder that the euro zone troubles are still at the forefront and paramount on peoples' minds," said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California.

"It's all going to relate back to the fact that euro zone is coming apart, and that's being reflected in the (industrial) metals coming off."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shot up to an early peak at $7,585 per tonne before easing to close up $84 at $7,495 a tonne. It slipped below $7,490 in late electronic trade after the Spanish downgrade.

In New York, the COMEX July contract fell 0.85 cent to settle at $3.3705 per lb, after dealing between $3.33 and $3.4305.

COMEX copper volumes surpassed 110,000 lots in late New York trade, nearly 50 percent above their 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Copper shot higher in early trade on hopes China's first interest rate cut since the depths of the global financial crisis would ignite demand in the world's top copper consumer, which accounts for 40 percent of global consumption.

But the rate cut, which was seen as its most aggressive move yet to shore up growth in the face of rapidly slowing economic activity, was met with some skepticism.

Janet Mirasola, managing director with R.J. O'Brien & Associates in New York, said the move showed that policy makers in China are "very concerned over the slowing economy", particularly in front of a raft of economic data in the days ahead that includes May industrial production and trade balance figures, as well as inflation numbers.

"The likelihood that economic data due later this week will be worse than expected is very high," Mirasola said.

Copper bulls were later disappointed by comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who told Congress the bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.

"That's what turned the market around," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, referring to copper's retreat from its session high.

Copper has fallen almost 15 percent from this year's peak of $8,765 a tonne and $4 per lb in February amid worries weak economies in China, Europe and the United States may hurt demand for industrial metals.

Marex Spectron macro strategist, Guy Wolf, said the broad economic backdrop would apply further downside pressure to demand for commodities such as copper.

"We're still bearish in the short term, we don't believe that QE (quantitative easing) is likely in the U.S. and we don't think the EU can move sufficiently quickly towards the various proposals that are being talked about," he said.

"Anyone involved in metals has been concerned about the weak signals coming from China all year. U.S. economic and general market strength were propping copper prices up, despite the fact that excessive stockpiles were building but outside of the LME warehouse structure," he added.

U.S. data on Thursday showed the number of Americans applying for new jobless benefits fell last week for the first time since April, a hint that a slowdown in hiring last month may have been temporary.

FRAGILE

Analysts said the real test of demand for industrial raw materials would be in China and its latest import figures this weekend. Some market analysts expect China's refined copper imports to have fallen for a third straight month in May, which could deflate prices next week.

Bulging stockpiles at home and slow demand have curbed Chinese appetite for the metal, giving traders less reason to snap up copper, which fell to a 2012 low of $7,301 last week.

"Copper will be stuck in narrow-range trading until there is more clarity on whether governments will roll out monetary easing policies to combat a slowdown in their economies," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

"LME copper has to overcome a technical resistance level at around $7,500 first before we can see a clear upward path. But I'm bullish as I think conditions will push governments towards monetary easing," he added.

Metal Prices at 1820 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 337.55 -0.35 -0.10 343.60 -1.76 LME Alum 1992.00 13.00 +0.66 2020.00 -1.39 LME Cu 7490.00 79.00 +1.07 7600.00 -1.45 LME Lead 1917.00 9.00 +0.47 2035.00 -5.80 LME Nickel 16590.00 490.00 +3.04 18710.00 -11.33 LME Tin 19950.00 350.00 +1.79 19200.00 3.91 LME Zinc 1909.00 30.00 +1.60 1845.00 3.47 SHFE Alu 15880.00 -25.00 -0.16 15845.00 0.22 SHFE Cu* 53950.00 -130.00 -0.24 55360.00 -2.55 SHFE Zin 14710.00 -75.00 -0.51 14795.00 -0.57 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

