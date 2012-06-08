(Adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds
detail, graphic and analyst comments)
* Copper posts sixth straight weekly loss
* European debt fears, slowing Chinese growth hit hard
* China May copper imports expected to decline
* Coming up: China CPI, trade data due over the weekend
By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 8 London copper fell Friday to its
cheapest level since December and U.S. copper futures likewise sank as economic
slowdown fears, amplified this week by a surprise rate cut in China and a
downgrade of Spain's credit rating, weighed heavily.
Copper, often viewed as a barometer of global economic health, extended its
losing streak to a sixth straight week, its longest such run in two years, as
investors continued to price in a deeper downshift in the global economy and a
bleaker near-term demand outlook for industrial metals.
"The charts suggest next support is around $7,100 (per tonne," said INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir, highlighting an area of technical support where the
200-week moving average comes into play.
"That seems to be the late 2011 lows ... we held their twice, but if we
break that, there's really nothing until the mid-$6,000's," he said.
London Metal Exchange three-month copper hit an early trough at
$7,233.25 a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 19, before ending off $200 at $7,295.
In New York, the COMEX July contract dropped 8.55 cents or 2.5
percent to settle at $3.2850 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.2635 to $3.3685
session range.
COMEX copper volumes tipped 89,000 lots in late New York business, 20
percent above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Copper initially rose after China on Thursday cut rates for the first time
since the depths of the financial crisis.
But the timing of Beijing's announcement, after markets in Asia closed on
Thursday and ahead of a slew of May data releases over this weekend that
includes industrial production, trade balance, and inflation figures, triggered
some concern that the economic numbers be worse than expected.
"The glass half-empty part of it is that their economy is slowing quite a
bit more rapidly than people had expected," said Peter Buchanan, commodities
analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto.
"But the silver lining could be that the consensus is looking for a 2
percent deceleration in their CPI ... If we get a good inflation number, that
could lead some people to believe that there's further stimulus measures in the
works."
A Reuters poll published earlier in the week showed analyst forecasts for
annual consumer price inflation in China to have retreated to 3.2 percent in May
from 3.4 percent in April, comfortably below the government's 2012 target of 4
percent.
Market bulls were also disappointed after neither the European Central Bank
nor the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled near-term stimulus action.
In Europe, bearish sentiment from the region's festering debt crisis grew on
Friday after data showed German imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two
years in April and its exports fell more than expected.
The euro fell against the dollar, extending a slide on Friday, after a
three-notch downgrade to Spain's credit rating on Thursday stoked concerns that
the euro zone debt crisis was getting worse.
A stronger dollar makes commodities like base metals more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Senior EU officials said finance ministers of the 17-nation single currency
area would hold a conference call on Saturday to discuss Spain's request for an
aid package for its banks, although no figure had been set.
CHINA MAY IMPORTS TO DROP
Chinese trade data were expected to show a decline in copper imports as
unfavorable prices and high stockpiles worked to erode demand last month.
China accounts for around 40 percent of refined copper consumption, although
as much as 80 percent of imports are not used immediately by industry but by
investors as collateral to secure cheaper loans.
"While we are looking for a technical rally going into the weekend, we would
stay calm as there remain many issues on the table which will serve to cap
prices in the medium term," RBC Capital said in a note.
In other metals, tin fell $250 to end at $19,700 a tonne. A lack of
nearby supply has propelled cash prices to the highest in nearly two years
against the three months contract, trading at a premium of $80 CMSN0-3.
Metal Prices at 1817 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 329.55 -7.50 -2.23 343.60 -4.09
LME Alum 1984.00 -8.00 -0.40 2020.00 -1.78
LME Cu 7295.00 -200.00 -2.67 7600.00 -4.01
LME Lead 1901.50 -15.50 -0.81 2035.00 -6.56
LME Nickel 16905.00 310.00 +1.87 18710.00 -9.65
LME Tin 19695.00 -255.00 -1.28 19200.00 2.58
LME Zinc 1867.00 -42.00 -2.20 1845.00 1.19
SHFE Alu 15875.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 0.19
SHFE Cu* 53330.00 -620.00 -1.15 55360.00 -3.67
SHFE Zin 14685.00 -25.00 -0.17 14795.00 -0.74
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
