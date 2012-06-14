(Corrects headline and first paragraph to little changed, 5th paragraph to down instead of up, COMEX intraday low)

* Investors stay cautious ahead of Greek elections

* U.S. retail sales ex-autos post biggest drop in two years

By Harpreet Bhal and Josephine Mason

LONDON/NEW YORK, June 13 Copper prices were little changed in light, directionless trade on Wednesday, with investor sentiment dampened by weak U.S. retail sales data that fed fears about demand in the world's largest economy.

U.S. retail sales declined for a second straight month in May and wholesale prices fell by the most in three years. Copper fell on the news, then bounced up on sporadic bouts of short covering activity.

Traders noted the second day of quiet conditions and said the market lacked conviction and direction ahead of the Greek election over the weekend and the Italian bond auction on Thursday.

"Turnover remains thin, with participants wary about the outcome of the Italian bond auction tomorrow and the looming Greek election this weekend," said Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,390 per tonne, down just $5 from Tuesday's close of $7,395 a tonne as the market took a breather for a second day after the wild fluctuations of the past week.

In New York, the COMEX July contract settled up 0.11 percent at $3.3395 per lb, garnering some technical support after hitting an intraday low of $3.3080.

Investors remained nervous about Europe despite this week's 100 billion euro ($125.74 billion) bank rescue plan for Spain. Some thought copper might bounce up on relief after June 17 elections in Greece.

"The chances of a major blowout in Europe are not that high. People are getting quite cautious ahead of the weekend's elections. It's more likely to see an event that will be positive for risk appetite and therefore you'll see copper doing well early next week," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered, adding that dips should be seen as a buying opportunity.

Copper, used in power and construction, is down more than 11 percent so far this quarter as worries about the euro zone and uncertainty about demand from top consumer China weigh. It is down 2.3 percent in the year to date.

Copper's recovery from session lows came as the euro rose for a second day against the dollar, as currency investors pared hefty bearish positions, but lingering concern about Spain, Italy and Greece limited the currency's upside.

NICKEL UPSIDE CAPPED

Among other metals, nickel was lower at $16,980 from Tuesday's close of $17,175 on expectations of higher supplies after Russian group Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, resumed shipments from its Arctic port of Dudinka. Flooding as the ice melted after the end of the winter prompted a seasonal halt.

LME nickel stocks are close to one-year highs, as demand from the stainless steel sector remains weak, as prices recover from 2.5-year lows.

"I can't see much more on the upside as we are starting to run into a lot of selling and with all the uncertainty around plus lower stainless production in the coming months, it's difficult to see it sustaining a rally," an LME trader said.

China's nickel ore imports are expected to have hit a record high in May after a rush to purchase laterite ore ahead of a curb on shipments by top supplier Indonesia, although high inventories could put pressure on nickel prices.

Lead ended at $1,900 per tonne, up from Tuesday's $1,895.50, while tin was $19,450 a tonne, down from Tuesday's close of $19,700 a tonne, and aluminum was at $1,964, down from $1,968. Zinc, untraded at the close, was last bid at $1,882, up from $1,880.

Metal Prices at 1806 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 333.25 -0.30 -0.09 343.60 -3.01 LME Alum 1963.00 -5.00 -0.25 2020.00 -2.82 LME Cu 7390.00 -5.00 -0.07 7600.00 -2.76 LME Lead 1899.00 3.50 +0.18 2035.00 -6.68 LME Nickel 16980.00 -195.00 -1.14 18710.00 -9.25 LME Tin 19445.00 -255.00 -1.29 19200.00 1.28 LME Zinc 1882.00 2.00 +0.11 1845.00 2.01 SHFE Alu 15885.00 20.00 +0.13 15845.00 0.25 SHFE Cu* 54310.00 370.00 +0.69 55360.00 -1.90 SHFE Zin 14770.00 35.00 +0.24 14795.00 -0.17 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Editing by Anthony Barker and David Gregorio)