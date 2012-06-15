(Corrects price change in LME copper to $30 from $50)
* Copper listless as trade awaits Greek election
* China economic stimulus hopes balance slowdown fears
* US jobless claims up, CPI cools
* Coming up: U.S. May Industrial Production data Friday
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 Copper eked out a minor
gain in quiet dealings on Thursday as most investors were
unwilling to take on any large bets ahead of Sunday's Greek
election, which is seen as critical for the euro zone crisis and
the metal's near-term demand outlook.
Fears of an economic slowdown in top consumer China, that
dragged copper prices down last week to their lowest levels
since December, have also been balanced by expectations that the
Chinese government will react faster to any further economic
contraction with stimulus to revive growth.
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper rose
$30 to end at $7,420 a tonne.
In New York, the July COMEX contract settled up 1.50
cents at $3.3545 per lb, after dealing between $3.3185 and
$3.3595.
"Very quiet today. Just take a look at the volumes," said
Frank Lesh, broker and futures analyst with Future Path Trading
in Chicago.
COMEX copper volumes reached 60,000 lots in late New York
business, about 20 percent below the 30-day norm, according to
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
(Graphic: link.reuters.com/kyq78s )
"There's a bit of a hiatus (ahead of) the Greek election and
potential policy measures that could be taken by the Fed or by
others. (Even) going short, you take a chance if the market
moves against you," said Capital Economics analyst Ross
Strachan.
Greece goes to the polls on Sunday in a vote that could
determine the nation's future in the euro zone.
Adding to region's pessimistic tone, credit ratings agency
Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Spanish government
debt on Wednesday by three notches to Baa3 from A3, saying the
newly approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will
increase the country's debt burden.
Italy sold 4.5 billion euros worth of government bonds,
including 3 billion euros worth of three-year bonds, meeting
decent demand despite the deepening euro zone debt crisis.
Many however believe that Italy would be the next in line
for a bailout should Spain have to ask for one.
Weighing on metals, the benchmark 10-year Spanish government
bond yields rose to hit 7 percent, a level deemed too expensive
for a sovereign to continue borrowing cash over the long term.
The rise in Spanish debt yields came as Germany, Europe's
most powerful economy, rebuffed calls from other European
leaders to help underwrite the region's debt or guarantee
deposits in euro zone banks.
"The German Chancellor is playing a dangerous game in our
view, forcing the markets into a corner without offering them a
way out," said INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir.
"In fact, we think that many of the proposals she is now
rejecting will ultimately have to be put back into the mix if
the Euro is to survive. It should be an interesting few weeks
ahead, with metals trading on anything but fundamentals."
Also hurting metals, U.S. new claims for state jobless
benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks and consumer
prices fell in May.
CONTRACTION VS STIMULUS
China's May copper imports unexpectedly climbed 11.7 percent
data showed this week, an indication, according to some, that
demand could be stronger in the near term following the recent
price slump.
"There was strong import data from China of late but the
enthusiasm in the market went very quickly," Commerzbank analyst
Daniel Briesemann said.
The data backed comments on Thursday from the head of
Xstrata's XTA.L copper unit, Charlie Sartain, who said demand
from China, which accounts for 40 percent of the world's demand,
remained strong.
In other metals, tin closed up $175 at $19,625 a
tonne while zinc ended at $1,892 from a last bid of
$1,882 on Wednesday.
Lead rose $21 to end at $1,920 a tonne, while
aluminum fell $10 to end at $1,954 and nickel
shed $345 at $16,635.
Metal Prices at 1736 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 335.10 1.15 +0.34 343.60 -2.47
LME Alum 1954.00 -10.00 -0.51 2020.00 -3.27
LME Cu 7420.00 30.00 +0.41 7600.00 -2.37
LME Lead 1920.00 21.00 +1.11 2035.00 -5.65
LME Nickel 16630.00 -350.00 -2.06 18710.00 -11.12
LME Tin 19625.00 175.00 +0.90 19200.00 2.21
LME Zinc 1891.00 11.00 +0.59 1845.00 2.49
SHFE Alu 15855.00 -30.00 -0.19 15845.00 0.06
SHFE Cu* 54330.00 20.00 +0.04 55360.00 -1.86
SHFE Zin 14770.00 0.00 +0.00 14795.00 -0.17
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
