* Central banks ready to act if Greece roils markets

* Euro hovers near 3-week high before Greek election

* Hong Kong Exchange to buy LME for $2.2 billion

By Maytaal Angel and Carrie Ho

LONDON/SHANGHAI, June 15 London copper climbed more than 1 percent on Friday, on track for its first weekly rise in seven weeks on hopes central banks will inject liquidity should the results of weekend elections in Greece unleash havoc in financial markets.

Another set of weak U.S. economic data also raised hopes the Federal Reserve would be more open to support a slowing economy, a move that would support risk assets, weigh on the dollar and make dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

The euro hovered below three-week highs against the dollar, though analysts warned its bounce could prove short lived given Spain's elevated borrowing costs and the risk of contagion to Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy.

"It seems markets are positioning for the Fed to announce some form of quantitative easing. You need a weaker dollar, that's the only reason metals will pick up. Markets already assume Greece will be out of the euro at some point," said Citi analyst David Wilson.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.75 percent to $7,476 a tonne by 1103 GMT from a close of $7,420.

It is up for a second straight day, and headed for a gain of around 2.5 percent for the week.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said earlier the euro zone economy faces serious risks and no inflation threat, in comments that heightened expectations the ECB could cut interest rates or take other policy action soon.

Spanish and Italian bond yields fell thanks to G20 comments that central banks from major economies stand ready to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze should Greece exit the euro zone after the weekend elections.

Expectations of more monetary stimulus were also boosted by a British plan to flood its economy with cash, and by hopes that weak U.S. jobless and consumer price data on Thursday will spur the Federal Reserve could ease monetary policy further.

"Base metals has been caught in a malaise caused by the European crisis followed by somewhat slowing growth in China and the US. We look for more sideways down action as we head through the summer. Overall, our expectation is these depressed prices will however prove to be good value as we head into year end," said RBC Capital Markets in a note.

In industry news, the Hong Kong stock exchange agreed to pay 1.4 billion pounds ($2.18 billion) to buy the LME, in a deal that gives Asia's largest bourse a much needed entry into a commodity trading platform, and brings LME members closer to China, the world's biggest metals buyer.

TWIDDLING THUMBS

In China, efforts may be underway to roll out more policies to stimulate growth, including more interest rate cuts, although a costly stimulus budget may not be on the cards.

China's spot copper demand has improved from previous months, but remained at low levels, traders said.

"There's nothing much happening lately. No one really wants to buy and no one really wants to sell. We are twiddling thumbs here," said a Shanghai-based physical trader.

Copper has fallen more than 14 percent from its 2012 peak of $8,765 touched in February.

Deterring producers from selling are the low spot treatment and refining charges (TC/RC), or fees paid by miners to smelters to turn their concentrate into refined metal.

"Spot copper TC/RC in Shanghai has been hovering around $30-$40 per tonne and 3-4 cents per lb for a few months now. It is extremely low and smelters' profits are squeezed by this along with lower refined copper prices. They have less incentive to sell now," the physical trader said.

In other metals traded, soldering metal tin dipped 0.10 percent to $19,606 a tonne from $19,625, while zinc, used in galvanizing rose 0.29 percent to $1,897.50 from $1,892.

Battery material lead rose 0.49 percent to $1,929.50 from $1,920, aluminium fell 0.01 percent to $1,953.75 from $1,954, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel rose 0.92 percent to $16,788 from $16,635.

China's top aluminium producing province of Henan may subsidise electricity used by loss-making smelters in a bid to spur local growth, a tactic other provinces could adopt, helping to keep production strong and limiting imports.

Metal Prices at 1106 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 338.20 2.75 +0.82 334.65 1.06 LME Alum 1952.00 -2.00 -0.10 2230.00 -12.47 LME Cu 7480.00 60.00 +0.81 7375.00 1.42 LME Lead 0.00 -1920.00 -100.00 2432.00 -100.00 LME Nickel 16630.00 -5.00 -0.03 18525.00 -10.23 LME Tin 0.00 -19625.00 -100.00 16950.00 -100.00 LME Zinc 1891.00 -1.00 -0.05 2560.00 -26.13 SHFE Alu 15875.00 20.00 +0.13 17160.00 -7.49 SHFE Cu* 55290.00 960.00 +1.77 59900.00 -7.70 SHFE Zin 14880.00 110.00 +0.74 21195.00 -29.79 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

