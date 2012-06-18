(Recasts, adds official prices/details)
* Greece's anti-bailout SYRIZA party concedes defeat
* Spanish yields above 7 percent as concerns linger
* Group of 20 Summit in Mexico on Monday, Tuesday
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, June 18 Copper dipped after touching a three-week high
on Monday as relief that pro-bailout parties in Greece won a slim majority soon
turned sour, with investor focus turning to debt and banking problems in Spain,
Europe's third-largest economy.
Greece's centre-right New Democracy party will try to form a coalition with
other parties that back the international bailout after a narrow election
victory on Sunday, which eased fears the country might suddenly exit the euro.
But in a sign investors remain wary about Europe's debt, Spanish 10-year
government bond yields rose above 7 percent, above the level that Greece,
Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts.
"We need to get economic growth ticking up. Europe is in recession, in the
U.S. we have weakening data and we have slowing growth in China. We need to see
a supply response. We're going into the summer lull, so there's potential for
weakness across the space," said Ni c k Moore, head of commodity research at RBS.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded
down at $7,481 a tonne in official midday rings from $7,510.50. The red metal
earlier jumped to a session peak of $7,615 a tonne, its highest since May 30.
Doubts remained whether the new Greek government can turn to further
austerity measures with the economy already into a fifth year of deep recession.
Meanwhile, both Spanish and Italian government borrowing costs are seen as
unsustainable, and in the United States further gloomy data on industrial output
and consumer sentiment added to signs the economy's recovery is on shaky ground.
The spate of weak data will keep investors looking for more clues on the
chances of a third round of quantitative easing at the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting this week.
"This week, trading conditions could become more erratic despite the Greek
election outcome. Last week's performance was mainly driven by mounting
expectations for further monetary easing. This week, the FOMC meeting might
disappoint market participants," said Credit Suisse in a note.
BEARS STILL LURKING
In a sign the bears were still lurking, the latest data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed funds had extended their bearish copper bets
last week, turning in their largest net short holding since March 2009.
Also weighing on the metal, demand from China, the world's top copper
consumer, has been sluggish along with its overall economy, pushing down copper
prices to a 2012 low of $7,233.25 in early June.
"Whenever we get a respite from macroeconomics, we turn to fundamentals and
worry about sluggish Chinese copper demand. But these rallies do give investors
some shorting opportunities," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du.
"Copper's longer term outlook seems bearish but with strong support seen at
$7,200," he added.
All eyes are on a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, which
many expect will result in the world's major economies agreeing on new
crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund.
In other metals traded, aluminium, used in packaging and transport,
edged down at $1,921 in official midday rings from $1,933 at the close on
Friday, when it hit $1,925.25, its lowest since July 2010.
The metal, which is in chronic oversupply, is under pressure from news
China's top aluminium producing province of Henan may subsidise electricity used
by loss-making smelters in a bid to spur local growth.
Other provinces might adopt the tactic too, helping to keep production
strong and limiting imports.
Elsewhere, zinc traded at $1,887 from $1,904, with the premium for
nearby or cash material over the three-month price near its highest in three and
a half years, indicating tight nearby supply.
Soldering metal tin traded at $19,425 a tonne from $19,700, battery
material lead traded at $1,909 from $1,923, while stainless-steel
ingredient nickel was last bid at $16,675 from $16,825.
Metal Prices at 1214 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 337.95 -0.40 -0.12 334.65 0.99
LME Alum 1921.00 -12.00 -0.62 2230.00 -13.86
LME Cu 7481.00 -29.50 -0.39 7375.00 1.44
LME Lead 1908.00 -15.00 -0.78 2432.00 -21.55
LME Nickel 16675.00 -150.00 -0.89 18525.00 -9.99
LME Tin 19425.00 -275.00 -1.40 16950.00 14.60
LME Zinc 1886.00 -18.00 -0.95 2560.00 -26.33
SHFE Alu 15800.00 -75.00 -0.47 17160.00 -7.93
SHFE Cu* 55210.00 140.00 +0.25 59900.00 -7.83
SHFE Zin 14980.00 70.00 +0.47 21195.00 -29.32
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Editing by James Jukwey)