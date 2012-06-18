(Corrects size of Spanish economy in first paragraph to fifth largest in Europe
instead of third largest)
* All LME base metals fall into the red
* Optimism evaporates after Greek election result
* Spanish yields above 7 percent as concerns linger
* Group of 20 Summit in Mexico on Monday, Tuesday
By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 18 Copper fell on Monday, reversing after touching
a three-week high early in the day, as relief that pro-bailout parties in Greece
won a slim majority soon turned sour and the investor focus turned to debt and
banking problems in Spain, Europe's fifth-largest economy.
All major base metals on the London Metal Exchange slipped into negative
territory with the fading of a burst of optimism, which followed a narrow
election victory on Sunday by Greece's centre-right New Democracy party, which
will try to form a coalition to back the international bailout and stay in the
euro zone.
"In the short term it's hard to see how there's going to be a convincing
rally with all of the ongoing macro problems overhanging the market. It's so
much driven by the changes in sentiment for Greek elections, French elections,
the Fed meeting coming up," said analyst Wiktor Bielski at VTB Capital in
London.
In a sign investors remained wary, Spanish 10-year government bond yields
rose above 7 percent, the approximate level at which Greece, Ireland and
Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts.
Benchmark three-month copper on the LME fell 0.17 percent to $7,498
a tonne by 1508 GMT after earlier jumping to a session peak of $7,615 a tonne,
its highest since May 30.
Copper has shed 12 percent since the beginning of May but has recovered from
a 2012 low of $7,233.25 touched on June 8.
Doubts remained whether the new Greek government can turn to further
austerity measures with the economy already into a fifth year of deep recession.
Meanwhile, both Spanish and Italian government borrowing costs are seen as
unsustainable, and in the United States further gloomy data on industrial output
and consumer sentiment has added to signs the economy's recovery is on shaky
ground.
"We need to get economic growth ticking up. Europe is in recession, in the
U.S. we have weakening data and we have slowing growth in China. We need to see
a supply response. We're going into the summer lull, so there's potential for
weakness across the space," said Ni c k Moore, head of commodity research at RBS.
The spate of weak data will keep investors looking for more clues on the
chances of a third round of quantitative easing at the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting this week.
BEARS STILL LURKING
In a sign the bears still lurked, the latest data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed funds had extended their bearish copper bets last
week, turning in their largest net short holding since March 2009.
Also weighing on the metal, demand from China, the world's top copper
consumer, has been sluggish along with its overall economy, pushing down copper
prices to a 2012 low of $7,233.25 in early June.
"Whenever we get a respite from macroeconomics, we turn to fundamentals and
worry about sluggish Chinese copper demand. But these rallies do give investors
some shorting opportunities," said Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du.
"Copper's longer term outlook seems bearish but with strong support seen at
$7,200," he added.
All eyes are on a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, which
many expect will result in the world's major economies agreeing on new
crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund.
In other metals traded, aluminium, used in packaging and transport,
edged down 0.4 percent to $1,926 compared to Friday, when it hit $1,925.25, its
lowest since July 2010.
The metal, which is in chronic oversupply, is under pressure from news that
China's top aluminium producing province of Henan may subsidise electricity used
by loss-making smelters in a bid to spur local growth. Other provinces might
adopt the tactic too, helping to keep production strong and limiting imports.
Elsewhere, zinc shed 0.9 percent at $1,887, with the premium for
nearby or cash material over the three-month price near its highest in three and
a half years, indicating tight nearby supply.
The global zinc and lead markets were in surplus by 121,000 tonnes and
22,000 tonnes respectively in the first four months of the year, a monthly
bulletin from Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.
Soldering metal tin lost 0.96 percent to $19,511 a tonne, battery
material lead shed 0.94 percent to $1,905, while stainless-steel
ingredient nickel fell 0.16 percent to $16,798.
Metal Prices at 1508 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in
yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 338.65 0.30 +0.09 344.75 -1.77
LME Alum 1925.00 -8.00 -0.41 2020.00 -4.70
LME Cu 7498.25 -12.25 -0.16 7600.00 -1.34
LME Lead 1903.25 -19.75 -1.03 2034.00 -6.43
LME Nickel 16780.00 -45.00 -0.27 18650.00 -10.03
LME Tin 19510.00 -190.00 -0.96 19200.00 1.61
LME Zinc 1887.00 -17.00 -0.89 1845.00 2.28
SHFE Alu 15800.00 -75.00 -0.47 15845.00 -0.28
SHFE Cu* 55210.00 140.00 +0.25 55360.00 -0.27
SHFE Zin 14980.00 70.00 +0.47 14795.00 1.25
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Editing by James Jukwey and Jane Baird)