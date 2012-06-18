* All LME base metals fall into the red

* Optimism evaporates after Greek election result

* Spanish yields above 7 percent as concerns linger

* U.S. copper ends slightly higher

* Coming up: U.S. May housing starts data Tues. (Recasts, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds graphic and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 18 London copper prices fell on Monday, retreating from an earlier 3-week high, as an initial burst of buying from a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece faded and focus shifted back to the debt and banking problems in Spain.

U.S. copper ended firmer but losses spanned London Metal Exchange base metals as investors cashed in on an overnight rally triggered by Sunday's slim election victory by Greece's center-right New Democracy party, which will try to form a coalition to back the international bailout and stay in the euro zone.

"In the short term it's hard to see how there's going to be a convincing rally with all of the ongoing macro problems overhanging the market. It's so much driven by the changes in sentiment for Greek elections, French elections, the Fed meeting coming up," said analyst Wiktor Bielski at VTB Capital in London.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper peaked at $7,615 a tonne, its priciest since May 30, before falling back to end the day with a mild 50-cent loss at $7,510.

Bucking London's softer price trend, the COMEX July contract in New York ended up 1.20 cents at $3.3955 per lb, after dealing from $3.3675 to $3.4775.

COMEX copper volumes reached 86,500 lots in late New York business, more than 12 percent above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

U.S. copper has shed some 12 percent since the beginning of May as investor worries mounted about global growth prospects from Europe's escalating debt crisis, China's slowdown and the United States' ability to sustain its recovery.

Reflecting this worry, Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose above 7 percent, the approximate level at which Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts.

"For the entire summer, I don't see anything that's a bigger story right now than Europe ... it will be front and center," said Sean McGillivray, vice president and head of asset allocation for Great Pacific Wealth Management in Oregon.

"They create the uncertainty that leads to lower growth expectations."

Doubts remained whether the new Greek government can turn to further austerity measures with the economy already into a fifth year of deep recession.

Meanwhile, further gloomy data in the United States has added to signs the economy's recovery is on shaky ground.

"We need to get economic growth ticking up. Europe is in recession, in the U.S. we have weakening data and we have slowing growth in China. We need to see a supply response. We're going into the summer lull, so there's potential for weakness across the space," said Nick Moore, head of commodity research at RBS.

The spate of weak data will keep investors looking for more clues on the chances of a third round of quantitative easing at the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week.

BEARS STILL LURKING

In a sign the bears still lurked, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed funds had extended their bearish copper bets last week, turning in their largest net short holding since March 2009.

Also weighing on the metal, demand from China, the world's top copper consumer, has been sluggish along with its overall economy, pushing down copper prices to a 2012 low of $7,233.25 in early June.

All eyes are on a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, which many expect will result in the world's major economies agreeing on new crisis-fighting loans to the International Monetary Fund.

In other metals traded, aluminum plumbed its lowest level in nearly 2 years at $1,915.25 a tonne before ending down $3 at $1,930.

The metal, which is in chronic oversupply, is under pressure from news that China's top aluminum producing province of Henan may subsidize electricity used by loss-making smelters in a bid to spur local growth.

Elsewhere, zinc shed 1.3 percent to end at $1,880 a tonne, with the premium for nearby or cash material over the three-month price near its highest in three and a half years, indicating tight nearby supply.

The global zinc and lead markets were in surplus by 121,000 tonnes and 22,000 tonnes respectively in the first four months of the year, a monthly bulletin from Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.

Metal Prices at 1748 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 339.15 0.80 +0.24 343.60 -1.30 LME Alum 1928.00 -5.00 -0.26 2020.00 -4.55 LME Cu 7509.50 -1.00 -0.01 7600.00 -1.19 LME Lead 1895.50 -27.50 -1.43 2035.00 -6.86 LME Nickel 16650.00 -175.00 -1.04 18710.00 -11.01 LME Tin 19475.00 -225.00 -1.14 19200.00 1.43 LME Zinc 1879.00 -25.00 -1.31 1845.00 1.84 SHFE Alu 15800.00 -75.00 -0.47 15845.00 -0.28 SHFE Cu* 55210.00 140.00 +0.25 55360.00 -0.27 SHFE Zin 14980.00 70.00 +0.47 14795.00 1.25 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alden Bentley)