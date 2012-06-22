* Weaker dollar helps copper pare losses

* German business sentiment falls to 2-year low

* Metals producers review expansion projects (Adds details, updates prices)

By Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 22 Copper pared losses after hitting six-month lows on Friday, but investors were still wary after weak German and U.S. data and a downgrade to some of the world's leading banks deepened concerns about the global economy and demand for raw materials.

A weaker dollar helped three-month copper trim losses on the London Metal Exchange in the afternoon session after the industrial metal earlier shed as much as 1.7 percent to touch a session low of $7,219.50 a tonne, its weakest since Dec. 19, 2011.

At 1443 GMT, copper was down 0.4 percent at $7,310. It has lost about 14 percent this quarter.

Aluminium edged into positive territory, up 0.03 percent at $1,871 a tonne after earlier hitting a two-year low of $1,854.

The euro strengthened against the dollar after the European Central Bank said it would accept a wider range of collateral, in an attempt to ease strains on the region's banking sector.

Ahead of a summit in Brussels next week, leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain met in Rome on Friday to discuss ways to restore confidence in the euro zone.

The overall tone in the market was still nervous after China's factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month, business activity in the euro area contracted for a fifth month and U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in 11 months.

German business sentiment fell to its lowest level in more than two years, and Moody's cut the credit ratings of 15 global banks including JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

"Markets are falling across the board on a whole lot of negative macro news flow out yesterday, in particular from China and the United States. That seems to be the focus point at the moment," Macquarie commodities analyst Duncan Hobbs said.

Oil briefly touched its lowest in 18 months, before bouncing back, and European stocks fell.

The LME index of six major metals has lost about 12 percent this quarter, and analysts see room for industrial metals to drop further.

"Commodity prices have come off quite substantially over the past few months, so we would expect them to reach the natural bottom, but notwithstanding more shocks, the risks are still to the downside," said Matt Fusarelli, an analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group.

Chinese players were away for a public holiday, helping to hold off what could have been a big sell-off in Chinese markets in response to the overnight slide in global markets.

BLESSING IN DISGUISE

The sharp decline in industrial metals prices has prompted many producers to review expansion projects, with some being postponed until a clearer demand picture emerges.

That will eventually be good for prices, said AME's Fusarelli.

"The longer that we see prices depressed, a lot of the planned projects will be re-examined, so a lot of the oversupply which we think was expected in 2014, say for copper, there's now a question mark around it.

"For a lot of the producers, the current market movements may in turn be a blessing in disguise," he said.

In aluminium, for example, many smelters have shut down, some of them permanently, because current prices mean nearly three quarters of the world's capacity is either breaking even or loss making, Fusarelli said.#

A fall in LME copper prices to six-month lows this month helped to narrow the price gap between Chinese and international copper prices, encouraging local traders to export excess inventory.

In May, China exported 102,375 tonnes of refined copper, nearly four times more than in April, with most of the shipments bound for South Korea.

Barclays said the Chinese spot market had seen an increase in buying activity. "Recent evidence from the Chinese market suggests the spot market has been more active in June so far than earlier in the quarter, either driven by some trader buying or some hand-to-mouth buying along the supply chain," a note said.

In other metals, three-month tin slid 1.9 percent to $18,450 a tonne, while zinc lost 0.9 percent to $1,808. Lead gave up 0.7 percent to $1,814.50 and nickel fell 0.8 percent to $16,320.

Metal Prices at 1443 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 329.40 -0.40 -0.12 344.75 -4.45 LME Alum 1873.25 3.25 +0.17 2020.00 -7.26 LME Cu 7313.25 -27.75 -0.38 7600.00 -3.77 LME Lead 1814.50 -12.50 -0.68 2034.00 -10.79 LME Nickel 16310.00 -140.00 -0.85 18650.00 -12.55 LME Tin 18400.00 -400.00 -2.13 19200.00 -4.17 LME Zinc 1807.50 -16.50 -0.90 1845.00 -2.03 SHFE Alu 15560.00 -195.00 -1.24 15845.00 -1.80 SHFE Cu* 54350.00 -870.00 -1.58 55360.00 -1.82 SHFE Zin 14630.00 -300.00 -2.01 14795.00 -1.12 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by David Goodman and Jane Baird)