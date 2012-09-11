SINGAPORE, Sept 11 London copper eased on
Tuesday from four-month peaks in the previous session, as focus
shifted to a German ruling on bond buying and a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting for progress on expected stimulus plans that
have supported commodities in the past week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.72 percent to $8,010 a tonne by 0110 GMT, reversing an
advance in the previous session when it hit $8,109.75 a tonne,
the highest since May 10. Copper has erased year-to-date losses
of 5 percent seen in June to post gains of more than 5 pct.
* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.33 percent to 57,930 yuan
($9,100) a tonne. It hit its highest since May 2 at 58,180 in
the prior session.
* Poor U.S. job figures for August make it more likely that
the Federal Reserve will take out extra insurance this week
against an economic relapse by plumping for fresh monetary
stimulus.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel won backing for her stance on the
European Central Bank's bond buying plans from a key leader of
her Bavarian allies on Monday, after others from the southern
German party had attacked the scheme as dangerous and possibly
illegal.
* Hundreds of workers from aluminium-maker Alcoa's Sardinian
smelter clashed with police on Monday to protest against the
factory's closure as the Italian government sought to avert the
loss of more jobs.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares eased on Tuesday ahead of a key German ruling
on the euro zone's bailout funds and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy decision, repositioning from last week's rally spurred by
heightened speculation for more stimulus globally.
* The euro dropped against the dollar for the first time in
four days on M Monday, a direction that could prove to be
transitory given elevated expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will unveil new stimulus measures to bolster the economy
this week.
* Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Tuesday as
investors were cautious ahead of the German constitutional
court's ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund on
Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
* Oil rose on Monday in choppy trading as supportive
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to stimulate
the economy were countered by weak data from China that raised
concerns about demand for oil.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany wholesale price index for August
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. International trade July
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
:: OPEC OPEC monthly report Aug
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0110 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8010.00 -58.00 -0.72 5.39
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 57930 -190 -0.33 4.64
HG COPPER DEC2 365.85 -3.00 -0.81 6.48
LME Alum 2046.75 -13.25 -0.64 1.32
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15805 25 +0.16 -0.25
LME Zinc 1986.00 -29.00 -1.44 7.64
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 15400 05 +0.03 4.09
LME Nickel 16650.00 -125.00 -0.75 -11.01
LME Lead 2101.00 -19.00 -0.90 3.24
SHFE PB FUT 15830.00 -75.00 -0.47 3.57
LME Tin 20325.00 -275.00 -1.33 5.86
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1443
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)