* Trade thin ahead of Chinese National Day holidays * Copper, aluminum physical demand still poor * U.S. consumer confidence at seven-month high * Coming up: U.S. new August home sales data on Wednesday By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 25 Copper rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, recovering nearly all of the prior day's losses, after a double dose of positive economic data in the United States bolstered investor appetite for risk. The positive tone spread across the wider base metals complex, with London Metal Exchange (LME) lead futures ending the day at a near eight-month high, nickel touching a five-month peak, and tin futures rallying nearly 4 percent on the day. Gains were triggered by comments late on Monday from the president of the San Francisco Fed, who suggested the central bank was not done taking action to stimulate the economy. Data later in the day showing U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its highest level in seven months in September as Americans were more optimistic about the job market and income prospects supported the move higher. "The latest economic data indicates that the current weakness isn't as bad as some had feared but the data is still relatively soft generally," said Ross Strachan, economist at Capital Economics. "You have got a bit of a hiatus in the weeks until the elections in the U.S.," he said, adding that investors will be watching politicians' next moves to shore up the economy following the presidential election in November. LME benchmark copper ended up $92 at $8,275 a tonne, just 1.7 percent away from last week's 4-1/2-month peak at $8,422. In New York, COMEX copper for December delivery rose 2.70 cents to settle at $3.7585 per lb, after dealing between $3.7375 and $3.7840. The better-than-expected U.S. data helped the euro extend gains against the dollar, which fell against a basket of currencies. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies. "Oil is higher, gold is higher and base metals are higher. Copper just seems to be part of the daily risk-on, risk-off mentality," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. Copper is on track to rise more than 8 percent in September, following a rally in the first half of the month on the back of monetary easing measures announced by central banks in the United States, Europe and Japan. CHINA EYED Also supporting prices, was Monday's news that China's Yunnan province will stockpile 300,000 tonnes of industrial metals, including aluminum, copper and zinc, from local producers under a plan that will also help smelters secure more bank loans. But concerns remained about the outlook for physical demand from China, given sluggish consumption since the beginning of the year in the country that consumes as much as 40 percent of global refined copper. Copper trading volumes have fallen in the last couple of days as, given the uncertain economic picture, players prefer not to hold positions with the Chinese National Day holiday week approaching, analysts said. In Europe, copper product demand for physical delivery has remained slack so far in September following the end of the traditional summer holiday period, Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday. "I don't think the physical demand is there at all right now so you are really trading off the macro data and announcements," said Credit Suisse metals analyst Ivan Szpakowski. Across the wider economy, the euro zone remains a cause for worry for investors as German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September, raising fears of recession. Concerns also surround Spain's finances as Madrid holds back from applying for a bailout for fear of a political backlash at home. This has doused the expectations of some investors that the highly indebted euro zone member would ask for bailout at an EU summit on Oct. 18-19. Metal Prices at 1721 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 375.95 2.80 +0.75 343.60 9.42 LME Alum 2104.50 24.50 +1.18 2020.00 4.18 LME Cu 8272.00 89.00 +1.09 7600.00 8.84 LME Lead 2319.50 52.50 +2.32 2035.00 13.98 LME Nickel 18395.00 420.00 +2.34 18710.00 -1.68 LME Tin 21450.00 800.00 +3.87 19200.00 11.72 LME Zinc 2136.00 33.00 +1.57 1845.00 15.77 SHFE Alu 15640.00 -25.00 -0.16 15845.00 -1.29 SHFE Cu* 59140.00 40.00 +0.07 55360.00 6.83 SHFE Zin 15505.00 30.00 +0.19 14795.00 4.80 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07