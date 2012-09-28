* China on holiday next week, ShFE closed Oct 1-5 * Shanghai bonded copper at 650,000 tonnes -traders * Benchmark tin spread strong as tightness persists By Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad LONDON, Sept 28 Copper rose on Friday, gaining 7 percent this quarter, after debt-laden Spain unveiled a budget that reassured investors the euro zone crisis had inched closer to resolution. Spain's detailed timetable for economic reforms and spending cuts drove commodities higher, but a stronger dollar trimmed gains. Following new monetary stimulus unveiled by the United States and Japan this month, markets expect China to cut interest rates to spur growth, as weakening demand in China has damaged global economies and weighed on investor sentiment. "The combination of Chinese fiscal stimulus, Federal Reserve unlimited quantitative easing and possible resolution in Europe is a very positive mix for base metals," said Guy Wolf, macro strategist at Marex Spectron. "We expect significant fund flow into commodities over the quarter end and a positive Q4 performance." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.4 percent firmer at $8,205 a tonne, off a intraday high of $8,278.75, and extending gains from the previous session when it edged up 0.7 percent. Prices hit their lowest in two weeks at $8,082 a tonne on Wednesday. Copper posted a 7 percent rise this quarter, after falling 9 percent in the previous one, but it is still down 0.7 percent this week. The LME index of six base metals finished the quarter 8.6 percent stronger. Copper pared gains after the euro reversed direction and weakened against the dollar. A stronger dollar versus the euro makes metal priced in the unit more expensive for Europe investors. MORE VOLATILITY Volatility was likely to persist as the positive impact of stimulus activity fought the dampening impact of weak economies, analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone said. "The tug-of-war between these two countervailing camps will likely go on for some time, but we suspect that even if Europe settles down, macro variables will eventually tip the markets in a more southerly direction," Meir said in a note. Signs of slowing global growth persisted in Asia, where South Korea's industrial output contracted for the third consecutive month, while Japan's industrial output fell more than expected in August. In China, the world's top consumer of metals, final September figures for the private sector HSBC manufacturing report will be released on Saturday, followed by a National Bureau of Statistics report on Monday. Bonded copper stocks in Shanghai's customs cleared zones are again on the rise, several traders said, with inventory held by a large warehouse eclipsing record peaks seen at the start of the year. Total copper stocks held in Shanghai were sitting around 650,000 tonnes, according to several traders with operations in Shanghai, up from around 620,000 tonnes at the start of August. "Short-term copper is going to have another little test on the upside, but I find it very difficult to get bullish on copper at this point and I would look for that rally to fade fairly quickly," Standard Chartered analyst Dan Smith said. China's markets will be shut from Oct 1 to 5, draining liquidity from the top metals consumer. Tightness persisted in tin spreads as the premium of cash over the three-month contract hovered at $99 a tonne, down only slightly from $110 on Thursday and $120 on Tuesday, the strongest since February. Stocks are low and one party holds 40-50 percent of combined inventories, cash and tomorrow positions, according to LME data . Three-month tin was the biggest gainer, climbing 2.9 percent to finish at $21,805 a tonne. In other metals, zinc added 0.6 percent to close at $2,096 a tonne, lead gained 0.4 percent to $2,280, aluminium edged up 0.2 percent to end at $2,113 and nickel jogged 0.7 percent higher to $18,475. Metal Prices at 1623 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 375.85 1.35 +0.36 344.75 9.02 LME Alum 2107.00 -1.00 -0.05 2020.00 4.31 LME Cu 8220.00 45.00 +0.55 7600.00 8.16 LME Lead 2277.00 7.00 +0.31 2034.00 11.95 LME Nickel 18446.00 101.00 +0.55 18650.00 -1.09 LME Tin 21610.00 415.00 +1.96 19200.00 12.55 LME Zinc 2093.75 10.75 +0.52 1845.00 13.48 SHFE Alu 15760.00 65.00 +0.41 15845.00 -0.54 SHFE Cu* 59770.00 670.00 +1.13 55360.00 7.97 SHFE Zin 15680.00 100.00 +0.64 14795.00 5.98 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07