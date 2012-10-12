SINGAPORE, Oct 12 London copper slipped on
Friday and was set to log a one percent loss this week on
persistent worries about sluggish economic growth while traders
eyed Chinese import data at the weekend for a health check of
the world's top metals consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.39 percent to $8,207 a tonne by 0106 GMT, reversing
small gains seen the previous session when it rebounded after
hitting its lowest in two weeks at $8,105 a tonne.
* Prices are set to log a third week of losses in four,
since the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
announced easing measures that sparked a sharp price rally in
early September.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits slid last week to the lowest in more than four and a
half years, according to government data that may provide a
boost to President Barack Obama a month before voters go to the
polls.
* Greece, Spain and the euro zone's slow progress toward
debt reform take centre stage at IMF meetings on Friday despite
Europe's best effort to remove itself from the spotlight.
* Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global
economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund
growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls
of hundreds economists worldwide.
* Imports of copper and iron ore by China, the world's top
consumer of these raw materials, are expected to rise in
September from the previous month, as hopes for a recovery in
commodities demand prompted buyers to stock up.
* The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.27 percent to 59,140 yuan
($9,400) a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on
course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate
earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of
riskier assets.
* The euro steadied on Friday after snapping a three-day
decline the day before when the International Monetary Fund said
indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut
budget.
* Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in
weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while
maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for
Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Industrial output
0900 Euro zone Industrial output
1230 U.S. Producer price index
1355 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan sentiment index
1800 U.S. Federal budget for September
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0106 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8207.00 -32.50 -0.39 7.99
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59140 160 +0.27 6.83
HG COPPER DEC2 374.35 -0.80 -0.21 8.95
LME Alum 2018.25 3.25 +0.16 -0.09
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15550 20 +0.13 -1.86
LME Zinc 1973.00 6.00 +0.31 6.94
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15355 35 +0.23 3.79
LME Nickel 17699.00 -26.00 -0.15 -5.40
LME Lead 2182.00 -1.00 -0.05 7.22
SHFE PB FUT 15815.00 -5.00 -0.03 3.47
LME Tin 21900.00 0.00 +0.00 14.06
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1118
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)