* Dollar firms, U.S. leading indicators rebound in Sept
* China Q3 GDP up 7.4 pct on year, in line with Reuters poll
* No pick-up in Chinese spot copper demand
* Large amounts of fresh cancelled aluminium inventories
By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad
LONDON, Oct 18 Copper gave up gains on Thursday to end flat as
the dollar strengthened and the outlook for top metals consumer China improved
after data indicated the country's economy is stabilising.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed unchanged
at $8,220 a tonne after touching a one-week high of $8,260 during Asian trade.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies after the Conference
Board's leading index of U.S. economic activity posted its largest gain in seven
months and data also showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
grew in October, snapping five months of contraction.
A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Volumes, however, remained thin as LME Week - an annual gathering in London
of the industrial metals industry - draws to a close.
Copper prices have been stuck in a range between $8,100 and $8,400 over the
past several weeks as uncertainty about the outlook for demand for industrial
metals keeps investors cautious.
"The most likely outcome to make a major move (to push prices out of its
range) is on the euro side," said Ross Strachan, an economist at Capital
Economics.
"We have had quite a bit of improved optimism lately surrounding the euro
zone. But we don't think that is realistically going to be sustained. When that
starts to unravel, we could well see metals prices move lower."
The focus will remain on the euro zone crisis. Germany and France clashed
over greater European Union control of national budgets and moves towards a
single banking supervisor before a summit of the bloc's leaders.
Copper got support from data showing that China, which accounts for about 40
percent of global demand for the metal, probably hit the bottom of a
seven-quarter economic downturn in the July-to-September period.
The country should hit or beat the government's growth target this year, and
a mild economic recovery is likely in the fourth quarter, its statistics bureau
said.
DEMAND EYED
Beyond the short term, traders said there was still no significant pick-up
in Chinese copper demand, with the Shanghai Futures Exchange
front-to-forward-month curve switching to a slight contango on Thursday.
"Investors are pricing forward contracts higher as they feel copper's
outlook for the rest of the year has improved, based on recent global economic
data," said a trader based in Shanghai. "But we have not seen a meaningful
pick-up in spot demand yet."
Most other LME metals held onto gains, with three-month LME aluminium
ending the day 1.3 percent higher at $2,015 a tonne.
The aluminium market has seen large amounts of net fresh cancelled
inventories in recent days - 104,500 tonnes reported on Thursday, nearly all
from Detroit warehouses, after 63,725 tonnes the previous day from Antwerp
MALSTX-TOTAL.
"Although aluminium inventory remains high, this does simply mean that even
less metal will be available to the market and queues to receive metal are
likely to get long. Should this trend continue, premiums may find additional
support rather than outright prices," said Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet.
Tin also finished the day higher, with benchmark tin up 0.95 percent
stronger at $21,775 a tonne.
Nickel closed 0.8 percent firmer at $17,320 a tonne, even though
data from the International Nickel Study Group showed the global market was in
supply surplus by 32,200 tonnes in the first eight months of 2012.
Zinc ended the day unchanged at $1,921, and battery metal lead
was barely changed, up $2 at $2,157.
Metal Prices at 1615 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 374.30 -0.60 -0.16 344.75 8.57
LME Alum 2013.25 24.25 +1.22 2020.00 -0.33
LME Cu 8220.75 0.75 +0.01 7600.00 8.17
LME Lead 2158.75 3.75 +0.17 2034.00 6.13
LME Nickel 17340.00 160.00 +0.93 18650.00 -7.02
LME Tin 21675.00 105.00 +0.49 19200.00 12.89
LME Zinc 1923.25 2.25 +0.12 1845.00 4.24
SHFE Alu 15550.00 60.00 +0.39 15845.00 -1.86
SHFE Cu* 59130.00 470.00 +0.80 55360.00 6.81
SHFE Zin 15210.00 90.00 +0.60 14795.00 2.81
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Anthony Barker and
Jane Baird)