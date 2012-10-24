(Corrects closing kerb price for copper to $7,817 from $7,8217)
* China HSBC flash PMI hits 3-month high
* Market awaits U.S. FOMC policy statement at 1815 GMT
* More debate likely by Fed, no decision on policy triggers
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Oct 24 Copper closed near six-week lows
on Wednesday as the dollar rose and investor sentiment soured on
weak euro zone data, but signs of recovery in top metals
consumer China limited losses.
Investors were also reticent ahead of a Federal Reserve
policy statement due later on Wednesday.
China's economy is slowly picking up from its weakest period
of growth in three years, a survey of purchasing managers (PMI)
signalled, with new orders and output at their highest in three
months.
Eurozone PMIs were weak, however. Data for October showed
businesses suffered their worst month since the bloc emerged
from its last recession more than three years ago, forcing them
to cut more jobs to reduce costs.
German business sentiment dropped for the sixth successive
month in October, in a surprise fall that was bigger than even
the lowest forecasts, signalling that the debt crisis is hitting
home in Europe's largest economy.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,817 a tonne from a close of $7,831 a tonne
on Tuesday. It touched $7,807.75 on Tuesday, its lowest level in
six weeks.
"I don't think one should expect too much from China in
terms of a pick-up given the government is in transition. Also
post LME Week most people are neutral towards metals," said
Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar, referring to the annual
metals industry event that took place last week.
"The negative news is priced in but, equally, until
economies start to move higher, we're not going to challenge the
upside."
The Fed's two-day meeting ends later in the session, though
analysts expect it will hold off from taking fresh monetary
easing steps, and will instead review the impact of the
significant action it took last month.
The euro slipped against the dollar after the unexpectedly
weak German data stoked concern the euro zone's largest economy
may be headed for recession. A stronger dollar makes commodities
priced in the currency more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
CHINA
Over the next few months, market players will also look out
for new policies by Beijing that may affect metals demand, with
a leadership change at the Communist Party Congress on Nov. 8
"London copper is buoyed by today's PMI numbers, but
Shanghai copper was mainly held back from further gains by a
still-sluggish Chinese copper physical market," said Orient
Futures analyst Andy Du.
In a sign of weak demand, Shanghai Futures Exchange spot
copper prices traded at a discount of up to 200 yuan to the ShFE
front month contract earlier, a bigger spread than the
previous session.
Also, China's September copper imports jumped 6.93 percent
on the year, but the gain was largely due to the arrivals of
term shipments booked last year rather than a spike in demand.
Lead closed at $2,008 a tonne, having hit its lowest
level since early September at $2,006 earlier. It closed at
$2,023 on Tuesday.
LME lead stocks MPBSTX-TOTAL fell by 1,575 tonnes to total
310,975, with most withdrawals seen in Johor, a backlogged
warehouses location. Total stocks, however, continue to climb
strongly, with large deliveries concentrated in the Belgian port
of Antwerp.
The increases are weighing on lead, as is data from the
Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG)
that showed the global lead market was in surplus by 80,000
tonnes in the first eight months of the year.
The data also showed the global zinc market was in surplus
by 128,000 tonnes in the first eight months of the year.
Zinc closed at $1,855 a tonne from $1,847 at the
close on Tuesday.
Tin closed at $20,275 a tonne from $20,255 and
nickel at $16,390 from $16,355. Aluminium ended
at $1,938.50, having hit its lowest since early September at
$1,925, from a last bid of $1,947 on Tuesday.
Metal Prices at 1613 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 355.60 -1.35 -0.38 344.75 3.15
LME Alum 1939.50 -7.50 -0.39 2020.00 -3.99
LME Cu 7836.25 5.25 +0.07 7600.00 3.11
LME Lead 2012.00 -11.00 -0.54 2034.00 -1.08
LME Nickel 16394.00 39.00 +0.24 18650.00 -12.10
LME Tin 20290.00 35.00 +0.17 19200.00 5.68
LME Zinc 1856.25 9.25 +0.50 1845.00 0.61
SHFE Alu 15420.00 30.00 +0.19 15845.00 -2.68
SHFE Cu* 57500.00 220.00 +0.38 55360.00 3.87
SHFE Zin 14880.00 95.00 +0.64 14795.00 0.57
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by William Hardy and
Keiron Henderson)