* Signs of limited restocking by Chinese copper consumers * U.S. "fiscal cliff", euro zone debt crisis weigh * China data upbeat, congress eyed for stimulus hints By Maytaal Angel LONDON, Nov 9 Copper hit its lowest in more than two months on Friday as a stronger dollar, a looming U.S. fiscal crisis and renewed euro zone worries sapped investor risk appetite and darkened demand prospects. Since the U.S. elections on Tuesday investors have become worried that Washington could struggle to find a compromise to cut the budget deficit before nearly $600 billion worth of spending cuts and tax increases kick in early 2013. The dollar index was up meanwhile, making headway versus the euro amid uncertainty over aid for Greece and Spain and after European Central Bank president, Mario Draghi, sounded a downbeat note on the economy. A strong dollar makes dollar-priced metals costly for European and other non-U.S. investors. On the positive side, Chinese data showed industrial output and retail sales for October slightly exceeded expectations, while annual October consumer inflation eased to its slowest pace in nearly three years, giving policymakers scope to further looser monetary policy if needed. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,560 a tonne, having earlier touched $7,506, its lowest since late August, and putting it on track for a fifth consecutive week of falls. It closed at $7,630 on Thursday. "A lot of people expected a weaker dollar post-QE III and that hasn't been the case recently, so base metals have gone down. (Also) over recent weeks we've seen people become less confident that the Chinese government is going to announce lots of new (stimulus) measures," said BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs. According to global miner Rio Tinto, which sells tens of millions of tonnes of iron ore, copper and coal to China annually, China's incoming leadership change is unlikely to spur fresh economic stimulus measures anytime soon. China's once-a-decade leadership transition event, the 18th Party Congress, opened on Thursday, with President Hu Jintao warning incoming leaders that corruption threatened the ruling Communist Party and the state. PHYSICAL COPPER IN CHINA In physical copper markets, Chinese traders are seeing modest improvement in sales, with spot prices rising around 350 yuan to 55,950-56,150 yuan. They said this has helped push physical premiums for copper imports up by around $2 to around $50 a tonne over the past two days, although this does not reflect higher bonded warehouse drawdowns. "Bonded warehouse drawdowns haven't risen by much, most Chinese buyers are picking up duty-paid copper," said a Shanghai-based physical copper trader. Another said: "Prices will face downward pressure soon if they continue to advance without clear support from either economic data or policies." Also weighing, global refined copper supply in 2013 has been in focus recently following data showing Chile exporting more copper concentrates, the raw material for refined copper production. Soldering metal tin closed at $20,300 a tonne from $20,500. Weighing on tin, data showed shipments of refined tin from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, rose in October to 11,048.39 tonnes, up 12 percent from September. Zinc, used in galvanizing, closed at $1,890 a tonne from $1,929, while battery material lead ended at $2,149 from $2,207. LME data showed 29,600 tonnes of zinc was booked to leave warehouses in Antwerp, where a months-long queue has developed to withdraw metal. The data also showed 22,300 tonnes of lead flowing into Johor, another backlogged warehouse location. Aluminium closed at $1,921 from $1,925 a tonne and stainless-steel ingredient nickel at $15,950 a tonne from $16,160. Metal Prices at 1703 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 344.20 -2.75 -0.79 344.75 -0.16 LME Alum 1920.00 -5.00 -0.26 2020.00 -4.95 LME Cu 7581.50 -28.50 -0.37 7600.00 -0.24 LME Lead 2154.25 -52.75 -2.39 2034.00 5.91 LME Nickel 15982.00 -178.00 -1.10 18650.00 -14.31 LME Tin 20180.00 -120.00 -0.59 19200.00 5.10 LME Zinc 1893.75 -35.25 -1.83 1845.00 2.64 SHFE Alu 15240.00 -40.00 -0.26 15845.00 -3.82 SHFE Cu* 55930.00 190.00 +0.34 55360.00 1.03 SHFE Zin 14925.00 50.00 +0.34 14795.00 0.88 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07