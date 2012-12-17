* Macro data improves but no fundamentals progress yet-analyst * Nearby tightness in aluminium intensifies * Coming up: New York Fed survey for Dec; 1330 GMT By Silvia Antonioli LONDON, Dec 17 Copper was little changed on Monday, consolidating gains after a five-week winning streak, on uncertainty over the ability of the United States to avert a "fiscal cliff" that could slow growth and metals demand globally. Benchmark copper on the London Metals Exchange traded at $8,055.25 at 1021 GMT, little changed from $8,065 at the close on Friday. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner offered to accept a tax rate increase for the wealthiest Americans, knocking down a key Republican road block to a deal resolving the so-called fiscal cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts. Investors, however, felt that no significant enough progress has been made in the negotiations as yet. The metals market found some support in Friday's data pointing to growth in China's vast manufacturing sector and in U.S. factories activity but this still had to translate in an improvement in metals fundamentals. "This morning you could argue that there is a small support from hopes of a fiscal cliff resolution but the market is still consolidating in a very narrow range because people are waiting for fundamentals signals to kick off; we still haven't seen that. It will probably continue like this until there is an agreement in the U.S. to avoid the fiscal cliff," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov. "We have got to see the stock shrinking in China, we have got to see premiums spiking, a narrowing contango at the front end of the curve in London and China and that will not happen until the start of next year anyway, so the rest of the year will be dominated by fiscal cliff news." Solid growth from the United States and will be crucial to reviving the world economy and driving demand for commodities in 2013, particularly with a debt crisis still grinding on in the euro zone. China will maintain steady economic polices in 2013, leaving room for manoeuvre in the face of global risks while deepening reforms to support long-term growth, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. China, the world's largest consumer of industrial metals, buys about 40 percent on the global copper supply. Investors are now focusing on NY Fed manufacturing data later this session for clues on the state of the U.S. economy. ALUMINIUM TIGHTNESS A lack of available aluminium supply towards year-end has propelled its cash price to a $22 premium against three-month prices, the highest in more than 18 months. Three-month aluminium was at $2,121 from a last bid of $2,122 on Friday. Tightness is being driven by a supply shortage over December-January where there are still some holders of short positions that cannot find metal to deliver. December aluminium traded at a $40 premium against January on Friday, ahead of the December prompt, or contract expiry next week. "We are approaching the December prompt and many are now wondering what will be the final outcome next Tuesday at noon," metals broker Triland said in a note. Although LME aluminium stocks have hit successive record highs around 5.2 million tonnes over the past month, much of the metal is tied up in long warehouse queues and is unavailable to market. In other metals, zinc, used to galvanizing was at $2,087 from $2,090 Friday's close while battery material lead was at $2,290.75 from $2,296. Tin was at $23,175 from $23,150 and stainless steel ingredient nickel was at $17,783 from $17,875. Metal Prices at 1026 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 365.55 -1.65 -0.45 344.75 6.03 LME Alum 2119.50 -6.50 -0.31 2020.00 4.93 LME Cu 8051.75 -13.25 -0.16 7600.00 5.94 LME Lead 2289.00 -7.00 -0.30 2034.00 12.54 LME Nickel 17772.00 -103.00 -0.58 18650.00 -4.71 LME Tin 23140.00 -10.00 -0.04 19200.00 20.52 LME Zinc 2087.00 -3.00 -0.14 1845.00 13.12 SHFE Alu 15300.00 -15.00 -0.10 15845.00 -3.44 SHFE Cu* 57970.00 240.00 +0.42 55360.00 4.71 SHFE Zin 15510.00 60.00 +0.39 14795.00 4.83 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07