* Shanghai Futures Exchange shut this week for Lunar New Year

* London's LME volumes thin due to the holiday

* Euro rises as dollar falls after G7 statement

By Susan Thomas and Melanie Burton

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Copper prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and with traders reluctant to take big positions because of a week-long holiday in top consumer China.

Metals have been bolstered by the prospect of renewed buying by Chinese industrial customers after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Benchmark three-month copper ended up at $8,236 per tonne from a last bid of $8,199 on Monday. Turnover was extremely slim at under 7,000 lots.

"We are all waiting to see what happens next week when China comes back," Standard Chartered analyst Dan Smith sad.

While the Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed all week, markets in Hong Kong and Singapore will reopen on Wednesday.

"We have been recommending people to sell into the rallies on copper which, I think, is still the right thing to be thinking about because from a technical perspective we are run up close to the highs," Smith said.

Copper last week rallied to its highest level in four months at $8,346 per tonne. Although gains have petered out, prices are still up 3 percent this year.

The euro rose as the dollar fell against a basket of currencies after G7 nations said countries should refrain from competitive devaluations. A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Although a G7 official later countered that the statement, widely seen as a reaction to the Japanese government's monetary easing policy, had been misinterpreted, the dollar index remained in negative territory, helping metals.

Elsewhere, financial markets showed a muted reaction to news North Korea conducted a nuclear test, with markets in Europe in positive territory while Wall Street opened flat.

Looking ahead, investors are waiting for major events such as U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Metals remain underpinned, meanwhile, by China's exports and imports, which surged in January as the first hard data of the year released last week signalled not only a solid recovery in domestic and overseas demand, but also the risk that inflationary pressures are building.

Brightening the picture for Chinese demand has been a revival in its top export markets, Europe and the United States.

Moody's Investor Services on Tuesday said downside risks for the global economy had receded in the past three months, though a number of dangers still remained.

INDONESIA TIN SHIPMENTS TO FALL

An increase in January tin exports from Indonesia was driven by higher LME prices but shipments were expected to fall in coming months as new purity standards are introduced and smelters upgrade ahead of a change of regulation, broker Triland said in a note.

Refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, rose 5.4 percent in January month-on-month to 9,155 tonnes.

The country will raise minimum purity requirements for tin ingot exports from July to bolster its domestic processing industries.

Three-month tin ended up at $24,875 a tonne from a last bid of $24,850 on Monday, while lead closed at $2,414 a tonne from $2,388.

Zinc ended at $2,210 a tonne from $2,192 at the close, aluminium at $2,118 a tonne from $2,103 and nickel at $18,365 from $18,175.