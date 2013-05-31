* Official China PMI seen barely expanded in May * New Grasberg mine incident supports copper price * Lead hits two-month high, spread goes into backwardation By Eric Onstad and Rosalba O'Brien LONDON, May 31 Copper slipped on Friday, ending the week largely unchanged, as investors closed out positions as a precaution ahead of what may prove to be a bearish factory activity report from top metals consumer China. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index, due out on Saturday, is likely to show manufacturing activity barely expanded in May, according to a Reuters poll. Many investors were not taking chances after an initial private-sector PMI survey last week showed a contraction for the first time in seven months, fuelling a sell-off in commodities and equities. "I don't think anyone is too excited about going into the weekend particularly long," said analyst George Adcock at broker Marex Spectron in London. "Unless you're a big fund specialising in what you think about China or you're taking a much broader view, you'd likely want to go into the figures neutral and see how the market reacts to them." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 0.3 percent at $7,299 a tonne, around the same price it closed at a week ago. Losses were cushioned after a second accident in less than three weeks threatened to cause a prolonged closure at Indonesia's Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine. A driver was fighting for his life after his truck was covered in wet muck, the mine's owner Freeport McMoRan said, prompting a union official to call on members to stop work. That followed a tunnel collapse at the remote Papua complex on May 15, which killed 28 people and led to operations being suspended. On a montly view, Copper ended May around 3 percent higher, having rebounded in the early part of the month from year's lows set in April, backed by supply outages and improved demand in China. But a sustained rally has eluded the metal due to doubts on the outlook for the global economy. "For a lot of investors, the fundamentals of copper are still not compelling enough to give it a rally that's sustainable," said Sijin Cheng, commodities analyst at Barclays Capital. "People are still trading it as a reflection of their take on the macroeconomic environment which has been very confusing lately." LEAD SHORTAGES Lead was the best base metals performer, capping a strong week and climbing 1.4 percent to $2,201 a tonne, the highest in more than two months. The battery material was also the top LME performer of the month, climbing nearly 8 percent as inventories declined. LME lead stocks fell by another 2,750 tonnes on the day to 219,475 tonnes, bringing the decline to 31 percent this year. Lead inventories currently available to consumers, however, are much smaller, since 76 percent of stocks are cancelled, or earmarked for delivery. The shortage of lead supplies has pushed the benchmark spread into backwardation - in which the cash price is at a premium of $6 a tonne over the three-month price - for the first time in about six months. "The short end of the lead forward curve has shifted into backwardation ... which points to a tighter market situation," Commerzbank said in a note. "The global lead market was already in supply deficit in the first three months of the year." The weakest performer among base metals on Friday was tin, which ended down 0.9 percent at $20,900. Metal Prices at 1615 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 3.31 -0.01 -0.32 365.25 -99.10 LME Alum 1907.00 -1.00 -0.05 2073.00 -8.01 LME Cu 7299.00 -21.00 -0.29 7931.00 -7.97 LME Lead 2194.00 24.00 +1.11 2330.00 -5.84 LME Nickel 14801.00 1.00 +0.01 17060.00 -13.24 LME Tin 20850.00 -250.00 -1.18 23400.00 -10.90 LME Zinc 1926.00 14.00 +0.73 2080.00 -7.40 SHFE Alu 14830.00 165.00 +1.13 15435.00 -3.92 SHFE Cu* 52890.00 520.00 +0.99 57690.00 -8.32 SHFE Zin 14720.00 125.00 +0.86 15625.00 -5.79 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07