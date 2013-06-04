* U.S. Fed expected to maintain stimulus programme
* China bonded copper premiums at $135-$150
* Investors focused on prolonged shutdown at Freeport
Indonesia
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, June 4 Copper rose on Tuesday as
concerns eased about an early cut in U.S. monetary stimulus and
as investors took account of a prolonged shutdown at the world's
second-biggest copper mine.
Investors were already holding off making big bets until
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy.
Without a major data driver other than Monday's U.S. factory
activity, there was little incentive to trade. But expectations
remain that the Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulus
programme to bolster the U.S. economic recovery.
On Monday, a government official said Freeport McMoRan
Copper and Gold Inc's Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia
will not be able to resume output until a probe into a tunnel
collapse is completed in about three months.
Freeport suspended operations at the world's second-biggest
copper mine in Indonesia on May 15, a day after a training
tunnel collapsed killing 28 people.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,455 a tonne from a close of $7,340 on Monday.
Copper prices climbed 3.6 percent in May for their first
monthly advance since January, but are still down nearly 7
percent so far this year.
"The market seems to have been deaf in one ear, only hearing
negative news on copper and no positive. We have a tightening of
the market. The closure of Grasberg for another few months is
not in the prices yet," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.
Reflecting solid physical demand for copper in top consumer
China, premiums for bonded material were quoted in a range of
$135-$150 by China information provider Shmet. ()
China consumes about 40 percent of the world's copper, and
its lack of buying appetite this year, along with recent poor
macro data from the world's second-largest economy, have
pressured copper prices.
A private sector survey of smaller businesses showed factory
activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May, while
growth in the services sector cooled, taking the gloss off
official data on Saturday showing growth at larger enterprises.
But latest data showed LME stocks fell 3,150 tonnes to
614,075 tonnes, their lowest point in almost a month. A growing
number of analysts believe the decline reflects a rise in
demand.
LME nickel closed at $15,290 a tonne from $15,185.
Chinese government bodies have bought at least 60,000 tonnes of
the metal on international markets this year and are on the
look-out for more to take advantage of lower prices.
Aluminium closed at $1,946 a tonne from $1,926, zinc
at $1,962 from $1,953.50, lead at $2,242 from
$2,224 and tin at $21,025 from $21,250.