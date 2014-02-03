* China markets closed for Lunar New Year, to reopen on
Friday
* China's factory growth slows to a six-month low in January
* U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI hits 8-month low in January
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Feb 3 Copper fell to a two-month low on
Monday, with slowing factory growth in top consumer China and
the United States compounding a deteriorating demand outlook for
the metal.
China's factory growth eased to an expected six-month low in
January, hurt by weaker local and foreign demand, heightening
worries of an economic slowdown. Also, growth in China's
services sector slowed to a five-year low in January.
China is the world's top user of most metals, accounting for
around 40 percent of refined copper demand.
In the United States meanwhile, data showed manufacturing
activity slowed sharply in January on the back of the biggest
drop in new orders in years, suggesting the economy lost steam
at the start of 2014.
The economic picture was also darkened by other U.S. data on
Monday showing spending on construction projects barely rose in
December.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $7,038 a tonne, after falling to its lowest in two
months at $7,025. It closed at $7,095 on Friday and lost 4
percent in January, its weakest month since June.
Trade volumes were thin, however, with China's stock, bond,
foreign exchange and commodity futures markets closed from Jan.
31 through Feb. 6 for the Lunar New Year holiday.
"Sentiment does seem to have turned rather negative,"
Natixis analyst Nic Brown said. "There have been one or two
relatively weak numbers out of China and of course the problems
that all the other developing countries are having with their
currencies in the face of further tapering by the Fed."
The U.S. Federal Reserve is reducing its huge asset purchase
programme, which has partly prompted a bruising sell-off in
emerging markets.
Financial markets in those countries have boomed in recent
years as the Fed's measures to bolster economic growth at home -
including ultra-low interest rates - encouraged investors to
seek higher returns in emerging economies.
As the Fed began to talk of unwinding its policy last year,
the money began to flow back out, a trend that ramped up again
in the last two weeks on signs that China's economy is slowing.
China's government wants to reduce a heavy reliance on the
investment and exports that have fuelled breakneck economic
growth in the past three decades in favour of consumption and
services, which it thinks will provide lower but more
sustainable growth.
"I think it's difficult for base metal markets generally
during the Lunar New Year because in the last few years you've
had a situation where markets have expected strong Chinese
growth after the holiday and it's taken longer than expected for
Chinese industry to get fully up and running," Brown said.
"So there is naturally a bit of caution as a result of
that."
Outside China and the United States, European manufacturers
enjoyed a solid start to the year as order books swelled,
offering limited relief for copper. Europe consumes around 20
percent of the world's copper.
Aluminium hit a fresh 4-1/2 year low of $1,674 per tonne,
under pressure from record high inventories of the metal in
warehouses. Benchmark LME aluminium ended at $1,677 per
tonne from a close of $1,730 on Friday.
LME lead closed at $2,083.50 per tonne from $2,114
at the close on Friday, having earlier hit its lowest since mid
December at $2,081 a tonne, while LME zinc ended at
$1,956 per tonne from $1,982, having earlier hit its lowest
since mid December at $1,950 a tonne.
Tin ended at $22,125 a tonne from $22,025 at the
close on Friday, while nickel closed at $13,880 a tonne
from $13,810.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin