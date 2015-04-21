MELBOURNE, April 21 London copper was little
changed on Tuesday as initial relief following a cut to China's
bank reserve requirements was eclipsed by a resumption of
worries over its beleaguered property sector.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was flat at $5,980.50 a tonne by 1242 GMT, after 1.2 percent
losses from the previous session when it hit a four-week top at
$6,173 in the wake of China's cut to reserve requirements that
China's banks must keep.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1 percent to 43,360 yuan ($6,993)
a tonne.
* A cloudy outlook for China's property market continues to
loom over its outlook for metals demand. China's drumroll of
policy support for its flagging housing market has met an
unlikely foe: banks.
* Troubled Kaisa Group became on Monday the first
Chinese property developer to default on its dollar bonds when
it confirmed it had failed to pay a coupon on two senior
notes.
* The European Central Bank is confident that euro zone
growth will become more robust and that inflation will return to
its medium-term target "without undue delay," ECB President
Mario Draghi said.
* Rio Tinto on Tuesday posted a sharp rise
in quarterly iron ore output amid a push to capture more of the
global market despite a mounting supply glut driving ore prices
to 10-year lows.
MARKETS NEWS
* Equity markets rebounded on Monday after China took steps
to stimulate its economy and Wall Street also rose on corporate
earnings, while the euro weakened further on worries about
Greece.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi)
