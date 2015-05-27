* Copper falls as dollar rally resumes

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, May 27 Copper hit a one-month low on Wednesday as the dollar resumed its rally after a brief pause earlier in the session, while aluminium was at its weakest in a year on rising supplies.

Aluminium is in oversupply with a huge stock overhang, and output has continued to rise this year, with the latest industry figures showing daily average production rising to 68,500 tonnes in April.

Norwegian producer Norsk Hydro said it would increase aluminium output by 35,000 tonnes per year.

"Although LME stocks are falling there's (still) a lot of aluminium around and (then) we see large increases in production. Aluminium needs a deficit to erode overhead stocks," Fastmarkets head of research William Adams said.

London Metal Exchange aluminium hit its lowest since March last year at $1,731 a tonne, and traded down 0.7 percent in official midday rings at $1,739 a tonne.

Copper traded down 0.4 percent at $6,083 a tonne, after dropping to its weakest since late April at $6,075. The red metal had been recovering from 5-1/2 year lows hit in January, although the rally has stalled in May.

Weighing on copper, the dollar soared to a fresh eight-year high against the yen after having fallen back earlier on Wednesday following its biggest rally in two years the previous day. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced assets such as copper more costly for non-U.S. investors.

Elsewhere, Chinese industrial sector profits rose in April for the first time since last September, in a sign that easing measures may be filtering into the real economy.

Overall though, copper is under pressure from the lacklustre economic outlook in top consumer China.

"Even if you get some early signs which show you some improvement ... the macro story in China doesn't look good," said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management.

"The only area that is more debatable is the supply side. Here copper gives you a little bit of an edge. We are still calling for a $6,350 short-term target (three months)."

Tin fell to its lowest in over a month before recovering to trade down 0.7 percent in rings at $15,375 a tonne as Myanmar continues to ramp up mine production.

Macquarie noted that China imported large volumes of tin ores and concentrates in April, "once again illustrating why the market is oversupplied and why supply cuts from Indonesia (rather than simply rhetoric) are required".

Nickel was down 0.2 percent in rings at $12,645 a tonne, under pressure from another rise in LME stocks to record levels. Zinc was last bid down 0.4 percent in rings at $2,168 a tonne, while lead was little changed in rings at $1,935 a tonne.

