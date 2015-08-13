* Yuan weakens slightly but pace of decline slows

* Dollar up as China eases currency war fears

* Low nickel price means 65 pct of producers loss-making (Updates with closing prices)

By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad

LONDON, Aug 13 Copper steadied on Thursday above the previous session's six-year low after China's central bank said there was no basis for further yuan depreciation, dampening concerns that the country's appetite for metals imports could wane.

Weighing on base metals, however, was a stronger dollar, which makes dollar-priced metals costlier for non-U.S. investors.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained as much as 1.2 percent to an intraday high of $5,253 a tonne. It failed to trade in closing open outcry activity and was last bid down 0.1 percent at $5,184.50.

The metal swung wildly on Wednesday. It plunged to a six-year trough of $5,062 a tonne in reaction to China allowing the yuan to weaken again after a mini-devaluation on Tuesday but recovered to finish the day with a gain of 1.3 percent.

"The initial reaction to the devaluation was overdone. We've just had a bit of relief when the market realised this is not going to be a series of devaluations," said Grant Sporre, metals analyst at Deutsche Bank.

A weaker yuan makes imports for China, the world's top metals consumer, more expensive.

The yuan, also known as the renminbi, dropped for a third straight day on Thursday, though its fall slowed after China's central bank said there was no basis for more depreciation.

"With the renminbi unlikely to go into freefall, and with commodity prices currently very low, we still expect China's commodities' demand to pick up in tandem with industrial activity and exports later in the year," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Nickel closed down 1.4 percent at $10,455 a tonne, having plunged 15 percent to a six-year low of $9,100 on Wednesday.

Matt Fusarelli, head of research at consultancy AME Group, said nickel should rebound by the end of the year.

"As prices approach $4.80 per lb ($10,582 per tonne), around 65 percent of finished nickel producers are making a loss on a cash cost basis," he told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum. "We expect December quarter prices to average around $14,000 a tonne, or $6.35 per lb."

However, metals were also pressured by a rebound in the dollar, which extended gains after an upbeat report showing U.S. retail sales jumped in July, which should strengthen expectations of an interest rate rise as early as next month.

Aluminium dropped 0.9 percent to end at $1,574 a tonne after the light metal hit a six-year low of $1,553.50 on Wednesday.

Zinc edged up 0.1 percent to close at $1,830 a tonne, lead also gained 0.1 percent to end at $1,741.50 and tin finished down 0.8 percent at $15,000.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)