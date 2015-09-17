(Adds detail, updates prices)
* Codelco, Antofagasta suspend some operations
* Anglo American, BHP, KGHM say no impact from quake
* Coming up: U.S. housing starts, building permits Aug at
1230 GMT
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Sept 17 London copper popped to its
highest in nearly two months on Thursday after a large
earthquake that struck Chile triggered concerns over supply
disruptions, before tailing back on persistent worries over
China's economy.
A magnitude 8.3 earthquake hit off the coast of Chile,
shaking buildings in the capital city of Santiago and generating
a tsunami warning for Chile and Peru, the world's top two
suppliers of copper.
State copper miner Codelco and Antofagasta PLC
suspended operations at two major copper mines
threatening over 600,000 tonnes of annual capacity.
Codelco halted open-pit operations at its large Andina mine
and evacuated workers at its smaller Las Ventanas refining and
smelting division, while Antofagasta said it had
temporarily closed its flagship Los Pelambres mine, and would
wait until daybreak to assess the damage.
"It's probably going to wash out pretty quickly given
there's no real production impact (so far)," said analyst Matt
Fusarelli at AME Group in Sydney.
London Metal Exchange copper hit its highest level
since July 22 at $5,440.50 a tonne, before trimming gains to 0.1
percent at $5,384.50 by 0754 GMT.
Shares of miners such as BHP Billiton also spiked
higher alongside copper prices. BHP, the majority owner and
operator of the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida, said its
operations in Chile had not been affected.
Anglo American said its Los Bronces and other mines in Chile
were operating normally after the earthquake while KGHM
also said its co-owned Sierra Gorda copper had not been
negatively affected.
Dragging on metals, China stocks closed lower, reflecting
still sour sentiment towards the country's growth prospects and
jitters over its corruption probe.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed by nearly
2 percent before also cutting gains to end up 0.9 percent at
40,990 yuan ($6,438) a tonne. It briefly snapped resistance at
the 100-day moving average of 41,163, but support did not hold.
As China's slowdown hits demand for metals in traditional
sectors such as housing and heavy industry, copper is being
offered a lifeline: massive plans to expand solar and wind power
in the world's second-biggest economy.
Traders were also cutting risk ahead of the Federal Reserve
rate decision later in the session which has deeply divided Wall
Street's top economists.
In other metals, LME zinc sagged 1.5 percent,
weighed by a surprisingly large run up in LME inventories that
pushed back expectations of a market deficit.
LME nickel fell 1.7 percent. The global nickel
market surplus rose to 10,300 tonnes in July from a revised
surplus of 7,800 tonnes the previous month, the International
Nickel Study Group said.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Biju Dwarakanath)