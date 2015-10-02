* Copper stocks in LME approved warehouses lower
* Volumes remained thin, as Chinese holiday quietened
activity
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls at 1230 GMT
(Recasts, adds official prices)
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Oct 2 Copper eased on Friday due to a
firmer dollar and worries about weak demand in top consumer
China, but prices were still on course for a weekly gain as
inventories fell.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.4 percent to $5,075 per tonne, but remain on track to
rise one percent this week.
Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses have fallen
about 14 percent to 319,425 tonnes since late August. In China,
bonded inventories fell 120,000 tonnes through September, Citi
analyst David Wilson said.
"So we're actually beginning to get a copper market that is
beginning to tighten quite significantly," Wilson said.
Analysts also expect prices to be supported by output cuts
in Chile. The country's second-largest copper mine, Collahuasi,
owned by London-listed Anglo American and Glencore, said this
week it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.
However, copper output in Peru, the world's third-largest
producer, rose 30 percent in August.
Data on Thursday also showed activity in China's factory
sector shrank again in September as demand softened at home and
abroad, fuelling fears that the world's second-largest economy
may be cooling more rapidly than expected just a few months ago.
A stronger dollar also put pressure on metals prices as it
makes commodities denominated in the currency more expensive for
non-U.S. buyers.
LME trading was subdued due to a week-long holiday in China
and a monthly U.S. jobs report, due at 1230 GMT. The data is
seen as a gauge of the health of the U.S. economy and could
indicate whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this year.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that
203,000 jobs were added in September.
Aluminium eased, with the three-month contract
losing 0.8 percent to $1,553 per tonne. In the previous session,
aluminium touched its highest level in more than two weeks at
$1,598, before easing later in the day.
Three-month zinc lost 0.7 percent to $1,675 per
tonne.
Macquarie has forecast strenghtening zinc prices, partly due
to a small increase in Chinese consumption in August and the
upcoming closure of the Century and Lisheen mines this year.
Lead fell 0.8 percent to $1,635 and nickel
slipped one percent to $9,975 a tonne.
Tin gained 0.3 percent to $15,475, as stocks fell by
almost 2 percent to 4,705, their lowest level since December
2008.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Editing by Susan Thomas)