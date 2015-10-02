* Copper rebounds after sliding on weak U.S. job data

* Stocks in LME approved warehouses fall

* Volumes thin, Chinese holiday quietens activity (Recasts with copper rising 1 percent, adds comment)

By Josephine Mason and Mariana Ionova

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 2 New York copper prices closed up almost 1 percent on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data pressured the dollar, offsetting lingering concerns about U.S. economic growth and demand from top consumer China.

Prices in London and New York fell over 1 percent to intraday lows immediately after data showed the United States created fewer jobs in September than expected, fueling concerns about global growth.

But prices staged a comeback midmorning in New York as buy orders swept across the complex lifting copper out of negative territory after the U.S. dollar got "smacked," a New York trader said.

The most-active COMEX copper futures for delivery in December settled up almost 1 percent at $2.3255 per lb, clawing back over 2 percent from the intraday low of $2.273.

About 40 percent of the day's December futures volume changed hands in the hour around 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

In London, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange clawed back $90, or 1.7 percent, to close $5,100 per tonne on the weaker dollar. That was little changed from $5,097 at Thursday's close.

The jobs numbers followed data on Thursday that showed activity in China's factory sector also shrank again last month.

"Markets are coming around to the notion that the U.S. could also be slowing down. And that's very disturbing because then you have the two biggest economies in the world both decelerating," Edward Meir of INTL FC Stone said.

However, copper is expected to get some support from falling stocks and output cuts.

Analysts expect prices to be lifted by output cuts in Chile. The country's second-largest copper mine, Collahuasi, owned by London-listed Anglo American and Glencore, said this week it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.

Three-month aluminium ended down 0.5 percent at $1,558 a tonne, zinc lost 0.2 percent to $1,685 and lead fell 0.4 percent to $1,643.

Zinc has been under pressure recently, as stocks in LME-approved warehouses have risen by nearly 40 percent since early August.

But analysts expect prices to strengthen, partly due to a small increase in Chinese consumption in August and the upcoming closure of the Century and Lisheen mines this year.

Nickel was untraded at the close but was last bid down 0.5 percent at $10,025 per tonne and tin gained 0.9 percent to $15,575.

(Editing by Susan Thomas and David Clarke; Editing by Diane Craft)