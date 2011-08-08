* Copper hits lowest since late May in panic selling

* Selling overdone, not warranted by supply/demand factors

* Zinc, nickel hit lowest since Nov, tin lowest since Sept

* Shanghai, LME price diff favors China copper imports (Recasts, updates prices, market activity; adds new byline, dateline, previously LONDON)

By Carole Vaporean and Melanie Burton

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 8 Copper and other industrial metals fell more than 3 percent on Monday amid a global rout of riskier assets after a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating intensified fears of a global economic slowdown.

Copper tumbled more than $250 to below $8,800 a tonne in a fourth day of heavy losses as spooked investors fled to gold and U.S. Treasuries. A test of support at around $8,500, LME copper's 2010 low set in May, threatened deeper losses.

"It seemed like there was a lot of panic selling as people were shedding any kind of risk no matter what it is. And some people were forced to liquidate their copper holdings to meet margins in stocks and other markets," said Matthew Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange slipped to its lowest in 11 weeks at $8,750 before closing at $8,770 from $9,040 on Friday.

In New York, COMEX benchmark September copper futures HGU1 tumbled 15.55 cents, or 3.78 percent, to finish at $3.9615 per lb. After hours, September copper slid as low as $3.9225, last seen on May 12 when it set the 2011 bottom.

Volumes of three-month copper on the LME came close to Friday's level, which was the highest for the year so far, suggesting its correction continues to lure buying interest.

Even as Wall Street's losses deepened to more than 6 percent on the day, copper selling eased as analysts watched for signs that China -- the world's biggest consumer of the metal -- would step in to restock after copper's 12 percent fall since last week. Beijing releases July import data later this week.

"I would think that in the next few days (COMEX) copper should a take a run back up to $4.00 a lb," said Zeman.

Other industrial metals also fell sharply on growing concerns the global economy could turn into a prolonged recession, with zinc CMZN3 and nickel CMNI3 falling to their lowest levels since late November 2010 and tin CMSN3 hitting its lowest since September 2010.

FALLOUT

Fallout from Standard & Poor's late Friday downgrade of the U.S. debt rating exacerbated a rout in world stock markets, pushing them to their lowest level in about a year and blindsiding investors nervous about a slowing global economy.

Copper got swept up in the stampede for the exits as U.S. stocks plummeted for the second straight session. Selling drove the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down 6 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 4 percent in the first trading session since S&P cut the U.S. AAA credit rating. [.N]

The euro fell against the U.S. dollar, retracing early gains after European Central Bank purchases of Spanish and Italian debt did little to alleviate concern the region's debt crisis was moving into core countries. [USD/]

Because copper is priced in dollars, demand for the industrial metal tends to suffer in overseas markets when the U.S. currency gains.

BULLS STILL BULLISH

Some analysts, like Goldman Sachs, are reiterating copper's value at current levels, given its allure as a hard asset during times of monetary expansion, and also its exposure to emerging market growth. [ID:nL3E7J80WI]

Others said questions over global economic growth and industrial slowing may send prices to a protracted soft patch.

"I fancy copper and other base metals to weaken over the next month, but don't see a repeat of the H2 2008 collapse," analyst David Thurtell of Citi said.

"The copper market is in deficit, and we can expect the Chinese to restock on bouts of price weakness. But the '$11-12K by end 2011' call by other houses is looking increasingly doubtful in the current environment," he added.

The consensus of 40 forecasts in a Reuters poll last month showed the cash copper price CMCU0 would average $9,570 a tonne this year, compared with a January forecast of $9,663 a tonne. Price forecasts in the poll varied from $9,136 to $11,000 a tonne for 2011. [MET/POLL]

CHINA DEMAND

The differential between London and Shanghai copper prices, which turned positive last week, rising to its most favourable levels since August last year, should encourage Chinese consumers to import metal.

Aluminium fell to $2,386 from $2,400 at Friday's close, which was its lowest since late January. Aluminium has been underpinned by expectations that power cuts in China will crimp domestic supply. Metal Prices at 2:22 EDT (1822 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 394.85 -16.85 -4.09 444.70 -11.21 LME Alum 2385.00 -15.00 -0.63 2470.00 -3.44 LME Cu 8780.00 -260.00 -2.88 9600.00 -8.54 LME Lead 2204.50 -155.50 -6.59 2550.00 -13.55 LME Nickel 21245.00 -1260.00 -5.60 24750.00 -14.16 LME Tin 22505.00 -1845.00 -7.58 26900.00 -16.34 LME Zinc 2090.00 -110.00 -5.00 2454.00 -14.83 SHFE Alu 17075.00 -410.00 -2.34 16840.00 1.40 SHFE Cu* 67680.00 -890.00 -1.30 71850.00 -5.80 SHFE Zin 16755.00 -410.00 -2.39 19475.00 -13.97 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal and Tom Childs; Editing by David Gregorio)