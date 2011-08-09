* Copper turns to shoot higher with U.S. stocks after Fed

* Fed signals stimulus measures likely amid slowing growth

* Late short-cover buying sends copper up over 2 pct

* Earlier, consumer buying supported oversold metals

* China refined copper production hits record high in July (Recasts. Rewrites throughout. Updates prices, adds U.S. comment, changes byline, dateline)

By Carole Vaporean

NEW YORK, Aug 9 Copper prices soared more than 2 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday on short-covering which emerged after the Federal Reserve signaled it would employ policy measures to help the flagging U.S. economy.

"This looks like mostly short covering and light volume in the copper markets in the late afternoon exacerbating the move upward," said Sterling Smith, commodities analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota.

U.S. stocks rallied in a volatile session as investors struggled to decipher the Federal Reserve's policy setting committee's signals on the economy after a dizzying two-week slide. [.N]

Buying accelerated into the close and the S&P 500 posted its best day in more than two years, following a drop of nearly 17 percent over the past weeks.

"If you look at a chart of the copper market over the last 12 sessions, it's almost an exact duplicate of the S&P. Both markets had become oversold. Volume is comparatively low right now and the stock market is benefiting from that. That, in turn, is helping copper," said Smith.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange shot back up to $8,870 per tonne in after hours business. It closed Tuesday at $8,730. The metal used in power and construction had rebounded from an earlier slide to $8,446.25, its lowest level since early December 2010.

Benchmark September copper HGU1 on the COMEX exchange in New York, too, soared 8.55 cents, or 2.26 percent, $4.0470 per lb by 4:40 p.m. EDT (2040 GMT).

The copper contract closed the session 0.85 cent higher at $3.97 a lb, as players waited for news from the Fed, after earlier hitting a low dating back to December at $3.8180.

Late in the day, copper volume of 78,547 lots was 68 percent above the 30-day average, according to ThomsonReuters data.

Immediately following the keenly anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) communique, copper fell sharply when the statement told of a slower paced recovery in coming quarters and a deteriorating labor market.

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it will maintain monetary policy stimulus for at least another two years, but the lack of concrete action was met with initial selling in stocks and commodities. [ID:nN1E7780FW] [nTLA9JE73Q]

In an unprecedented move, the Fed said it will keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years and is considering further action to bolster economic growth that was weaker than previously thought.

"I think metals could be weighed on by the honest admission that U.S. growth is going to be slower. As well as the fact that any further policy measures that would add liquidity to the market is going to be at least a month and a half off," said Jason Schenker, President at Prestige Economics in Texas.

The earliest steps would be taken at the next Fed meeting on Sept. 20, surmised Schenker.

"Whenever the Fed reaffirms that, 'Yes, there is a real problem,' and, 'No, we're not doing anything about it right now,' that's not exactly the best message. And that's the message," Schenker said.

"I think the markets will be really white-knuckled all the way up to September 20," he added.

But after the red metal had fallen nearly 15 percent -- from the high on Aug. 1 to Tuesday's low dating back to December -- many copper consumers felt the selling had been grossly exaggerated and not reflective of underlying supply and demand fundamentals.

"Copper investors are a bit edgy, but are also reverting to fundamentals and the fact that we're still looking at a supply deficit for the next two quarters," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto.

CHINA

Buchanan also pointed out that economic numbers from China, the world's largest consumer, were still somewhat favorable.

"The numbers from China earlier today were a little bit weaker than expected, but they're still pretty good compared to what we've seen from other economies recently, suggesting that growth there is downshifting only modestly," he said.

China's refined copper production hit a record 478,000 tonnes in July, breaking the previous record of 477,000 tonnes in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday. [ID:nB9E7IC00A]

Primary aluminum production fell 2.7 percent on the month, but output still rose 13.2 percent from a year ago due to increased capacity.

The country's consumer price inflation quickened to 6.5 percent in July from June's 6.4 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, topping market forecasts for a reading of 6.3 percent. [ID:nB9E7H902X]

OTHER METALS

Latest data shows aluminum stocks in LME-monitored warehouses fell by 9,950 tonnes, with no inflows and continued drawdowns in East Asia, as well as the United States.

Aluminum CMAL3 closed higher at $2,407 a tonne from Monday's close of $2,386, underpinned by expectations that power cuts in China will crimp domestic supply. It may have to buy on the international market.

Tin CMSN3 ended up at $22,775 from Monday's close of $22,505 a tonne. The metal rebounded from lows of September 2010 hit in the previous session.

Zinc CMZN3 settle firmer at $2,100 from $2,091, nickel CMNI3 was up to finish at $21,205 from $21,250, and lead CMPB3 rose to $2,254 from $2,205. Metal Prices at 4:02 p.m. EDT (2002 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 404.15 8.00 +2.02 444.70 -9.12 LME Alum 2405.00 19.00 +0.80 2470.00 -2.63 LME Cu 8860.00 90.00 +1.03 9600.00 -7.71 LME Lead 2254.00 49.00 +2.22 2550.00 -11.61 LME Nickel 21205.00 -45.00 -0.21 24750.00 -14.32 LME Tin 22750.00 245.00 +1.09 26900.00 -15.43 LME Zinc 2100.00 9.00 +0.43 2454.00 -14.43 SHFE Alu 17265.00 190.00 +1.11 16840.00 2.52 SHFE Cu* 65960.00 -1720.00 -2.54 71850.00 -8.20 SHFE Zin 16400.00 -355.00 -2.12 19475.00 -15.79 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas and Harpreet Bhal in London; Editing by Anthony Barker)