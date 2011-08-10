BRIEF-Blackstone Group announces acquisition of AON's technology-enabled benefits & HR platform
* Blackstone announces acquisition of aon's technology-enabled benefits & hr platform
LONDON Aug 10 Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, tracking steep losses in equity markets as speculation grew that France's AAA rating may be at risk.
By 1428 GMT, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange reversed earlier gains to fall to a low of $8,668 a tonne, from a close of $8,730 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Blackstone announces acquisition of aon's technology-enabled benefits & hr platform
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said.
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform