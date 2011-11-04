* Copper ends lower as European fears persist
* Few G20 countries commit money to EU rescue fund
* Shanghai copper stocks up, premiums down
* Coming up: Greek PM confidence vote Friday night
By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 4 Copper eased on Friday as
demand prospects dimmed and new doubts arose about Europe's bailout
package ahead of a crucial confidence vote in debt-ridden Greece.
A mixed U.S. job report failed to offset the gloom coming from
Europe.
Copper lost ground with other risk asset markets after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said few countries in the Group of 20
leading economies had committed to the euro zone rescue fund.
Merkel's comments sapped some of the confidence that developed in
the broader markets on Thursday after Greece ditched controversial
plans to hold a referendum on its bailout, a move that had calmed
fears of a sovereign debt default.
For the week, copper lost nearly 4 percent of its value as
investors sided with caution in reaction to the headlines out of
Europe that failed to provide any clarity to the region's debt
troubles.
"You still have all of this back and forth uncertainty about
Greece ... they just can't seem to make up their mind," said Matthew
Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago.
"In this environment, people would rather go home over the
weekend short or flat, than long."
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 fell $20 to
end at $7,865 a tonne, pulling back from an earlier session high at
$8,059.75.
In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 shed 2.40
cents to settle at $3.5645 per lb, after moving between $3.5445 and
$3.6535.
Data late Friday from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed that money managers and other large
speculators scaled back their bearish copper bets for a third
Futures volumes on Friday slowed to a crawl. A little more than
43,700 lots traded late in New York, down more than a third from the
30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Looking ahead, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a
knife-edge confidence vote later on Friday, with the fate of both the
nation's deal on a euro zone debt bailout and the gloomy economy in
Analysts said Europe is taking focus away from U.S.
fundamentals.
"The situation in the U.S. is not that bad. Inflation in the
developing world is at last starting to subside ... (but) for me the
price action has everything to do with Europe," said Natixis analyst
Nic Brown.
Data showed U.S. hiring slowed in October, but the unemployment
rate hit a six-month low and job gains in the prior two months were
stronger than previously thought, pointing to some improvement in the
COLUMN-Grasberg strike casts shadow
Factbox on Freeport Indonesia:
FRAGILE PROSPECTS
Medium- and long-term prospects for copper remained intact, with
strikes at some of the largest miners disrupting production in an
already tight market and Chinese buyers expected to restock around
In the short-term though, the picture looks a bit more fragile.
The premium of spot copper in Shanghai has fallen $20 to $30 a tonne
over the past two weeks, after some Chinese consumers slowed
Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 13.7 percent from last week, while LME
inventories dropped another 4,275 tonnes to 417,850 tonnes -- their
In other metals, tin CMSN3 ended up $50 at $22,050 a tonne,
after PT Timah (TINS.JK), the world's largest integrated miner, said
it will continue to make tin ingot shipments in contracts agreed
before an industry group halted all Indonesian exports from October.
Helping tin, 25 smelters, including PT Timah, agreed this week to
maintain a self-imposed tin ingot shipping ban until the end of
(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; editing by Anthony
Barker and Marguerita Choy)