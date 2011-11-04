* Copper ends lower as European fears persist

* Few G20 countries commit money to EU rescue fund

* Shanghai copper stocks up, premiums down

* Coming up: Greek PM confidence vote Friday night

(Adds CFTC data, updates futures volumes and price table)

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 4 Copper eased on Friday as demand prospects dimmed and new doubts arose about Europe's bailout package ahead of a crucial confidence vote in debt-ridden Greece.

A mixed U.S. job report failed to offset the gloom coming from Europe.

Copper lost ground with other risk asset markets after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said few countries in the Group of 20 leading economies had committed to the euro zone rescue fund. [ID:nB4E7LO005]

Merkel's comments sapped some of the confidence that developed in the broader markets on Thursday after Greece ditched controversial plans to hold a referendum on its bailout, a move that had calmed fears of a sovereign debt default.

For the week, copper lost nearly 4 percent of its value as investors sided with caution in reaction to the headlines out of Europe that failed to provide any clarity to the region's debt troubles.

"You still have all of this back and forth uncertainty about Greece ... they just can't seem to make up their mind," said Matthew Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago.

"In this environment, people would rather go home over the weekend short or flat, than long."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 fell $20 to end at $7,865 a tonne, pulling back from an earlier session high at $8,059.75.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 shed 2.40 cents to settle at $3.5645 per lb, after moving between $3.5445 and $3.6535.

Data late Friday from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed that money managers and other large speculators scaled back their bearish copper bets for a third straight week. [ID:nN1E7A31RM]

Futures volumes on Friday slowed to a crawl. A little more than 43,700 lots traded late in New York, down more than a third from the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Looking ahead, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a knife-edge confidence vote later on Friday, with the fate of both the nation's deal on a euro zone debt bailout and the gloomy economy in the balance. [ID:nL6E7M4019]

Analysts said Europe is taking focus away from U.S. fundamentals.

"The situation in the U.S. is not that bad. Inflation in the developing world is at last starting to subside ... (but) for me the price action has everything to do with Europe," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown.

Data showed U.S. hiring slowed in October, but the unemployment rate hit a six-month low and job gains in the prior two months were stronger than previously thought, pointing to some improvement in the still-weak labor market. [ID:nN1E7A21ET]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Global metal stocks: link.reuters.com/deg67n

COLUMN-Grasberg strike casts shadow [ID:nL4E7M30B0]

Map of Freeport: link.reuters.com/sum93s

Factbox on Freeport Indonesia: [ID:nL3E7LK1CY]

Graphic on metals 2011 profits:

Metals production database:

http:/bond.views.session.rservices.com/mpd/

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

FRAGILE PROSPECTS

Medium- and long-term prospects for copper remained intact, with strikes at some of the largest miners disrupting production in an already tight market and Chinese buyers expected to restock around the first quarter of next year, analysts said. [ID:nL5E7M334I]

In the short-term though, the picture looks a bit more fragile. The premium of spot copper in Shanghai has fallen $20 to $30 a tonne over the past two weeks, after some Chinese consumers slowed restocking. [ID:nL4E7M41CX]

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 13.7 percent from last week, while LME inventories dropped another 4,275 tonnes to 417,850 tonnes -- their lowest since late February. [ID:nL4E7M411V]

In other metals, tin CMSN3 ended up $50 at $22,050 a tonne, after PT Timah ( TINS.JK ), the world's largest integrated miner, said it will continue to make tin ingot shipments in contracts agreed before an industry group halted all Indonesian exports from October. [ID:nL4E7M40JY]

Helping tin, 25 smelters, including PT Timah, agreed this week to maintain a self-imposed tin ingot shipping ban until the end of December, as they look to support benchmark prices. [ID:nL3E7LS0AE] Metal Prices at 2021 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 356.25 -2.60 -0.72 444.70 -19.89 LME Alum 2140.00 -6.00 -0.28 2470.00 -13.36 LME Cu 7869.00 -16.00 -0.20 9600.00 -18.03 LME Lead 2047.00 12.00 +0.59 2550.00 -19.73 LME Nickel 18900.00 480.00 +2.61 24750.00 -23.64 LME Tin 22050.00 50.00 +0.23 26900.00 -18.03 LME Zinc 1949.00 -21.00 -1.07 2454.00 -20.58 SHFE Alu 16380.00 240.00 +1.49 16840.00 -2.73 SHFE Cu* 59360.00 2560.00 +4.51 71850.00 -17.38 SHFE Zin 15550.00 505.00 +3.36 19475.00 -20.15 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; editing by Anthony Barker and Marguerita Choy)