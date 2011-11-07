* Copper slips as European debt contagion fears bite

By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 Copper lost ground for a second straight day on Monday, as political and economic turmoil in Italy triggered newfound fears the euro zone debt crisis could now threaten the region's third largest economy.

With the exception of zinc futures CMZN3, which managed to eke out a modest $2 gain, the rest of the base metals fell as volumes slowed to a crawl and further fallout from the MF Global bankruptcy led investors to shy away from risk.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied pressure to resign in the latest twist in the euro zone debt crisis, which helped to pull down the metals and equities alike on Monday. [ID:nL6E7M7283]

While Greece stole the spotlight as it teetered toward a default on its short-term debt, markets are now turning their focus toward the swelling Italian deficit.

"As Italy joins the European parade of horrors, it's making people nervous. We have seen Italian rates move up noticeably all day, and this is not healthy," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 shed $40 to end at $7,825 a tonne, after dealing between $7,719.75 and $7,984.

Trading on the LME slowed on Monday, partly because positions of the British unit of MF Global MFGLQ.PK had not been transferred to new brokers a week after the U.S. firm filed for bankruptcy protection, traders said. [ID:nL6E7M71LJ]

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 fell 2.90 cents to settle at $3.5355 per lb, after moving from $3.4905 to $3.6535.

Futures volumes in New York also slowed, with a little more than 46,200 lots traded late, about a third below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson reuters data.

CME Group ( CME.O ) and Intercontinental Exchange Inc ( ICE.N ) lowered margin requirements on some accounts in a move over the weekend to limit the fallout from the MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK bankruptcy filing on futures markets. [ID:nL4E7M70B1]

Copper prices have lost more than 18 percent since the beginning of the year, on fears about the impact on demand from Europe's debt crisis and of slowing growth in the United States.

"Fundamentally the arguments to invest are pretty strong, the emerging market story is still there, but the U.S economy is not as fantastic as it should be, and in Europe we're heading into recession I think," said Jaspar Crawley, a broker at Triland Metals. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

DEBT FEARS

With the spotlight now on Italy, investors fear the country's debt problems could pose a far graver risk to the euro zone economy than Greece. With its borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt, it is too large to bail out.

Benchmark Italian government bond yields rose to their highest since 1997 -- approaching levels seen as unsustainable -- as political turmoil threatened to drag the country deeper into regional debt crisis.

Ongoing signs of increased tightness in the supply of metals, meanwhile, offered some support.

The latest LME data showed copper stocks held in official warehouses fell 2,525 tonnes to 415,325 tonnes, down more than 12 percent since the start of October.

"The copper market is tight, as reflected in cash now trading at a smaller discount to forward delivery; spot demand being boosted by Chinese restocking and mine supplies constrained by ongoing strikes at key operations in Indonesia and Peru," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said in a note.

In other trades, tin CMSN3 eased $50 to end at $22,000 a tonne. It remained underpinned by the fact that 25 smelters in the world's largest tin exporter, Indonesia, are maintaining a self-imposed tin ingot shipping ban until the end of December. [ID:nL3E7LS0AE] Metal Prices at 1803 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 354.20 -2.25 -0.63 444.70 -20.35 LME Alum 2121.00 -20.00 -0.93 2470.00 -14.13 LME Cu 7825.00 -40.00 -0.51 9600.00 -18.49 LME Lead 2009.50 -38.50 -1.88 2550.00 -21.20 LME Nickel 18700.00 -200.00 -1.06 24750.00 -24.44 LME Tin 21975.00 -75.00 -0.34 26900.00 -18.31 LME Zinc 1952.00 2.00 +0.10 2454.00 -20.46 SHFE Alu 16275.00 -105.00 -0.64 16840.00 -3.36 SHFE Cu* 57950.00 -1410.00 -2.38 71850.00 -19.35 SHFE Zin 15345.00 -205.00 -1.32 19475.00 -21.21 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London; editing by Jane Baird and Marguerita Choy)