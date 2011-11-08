* Copper climbs late as Berlusconi to resign

* Copper's fundamental focus shifts to Europe

* Copper mine strikes ongoing in Peru, Indonesia

* Coming up: Chinese October inflation data on Wednesday

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 8 Copper pushed back into positive territory late on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in the euro versus the dollar, after Italy's president said embattled Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign after the approval of new budget

Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto, said the resignation could be taken in both a positive and negative light.

"(It) arguably could get things moving and open the road to some programs in dealing with their fiscal situation," he said.

"On the other hand, it's a further sign that the crisis over there is in its fifth or sixth inning as opposed to the ninth. It still leaves the political situation there up in the air at this particular point in time."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper CMCU3 pushed up to $7,835 per tonne by 2:12 p.m. EST (1912 GMT), after ending the day down $25 at $7,800.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 shed 0.25 cent to settle at $3.5330 per lb, near the bottom of its $3.5055 to $3.59 session range. It pushed above $3.54 in after hours trade.

Futures volumes stood over 52,700 lots in late New York trade, more than 15 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Copper crept lower earlier on Tuesday after Berlusconi lost his parliamentary majority and pushed his government's borrowing costs to near unsustainable levels, spawning fears Italy may require a bailout that Europe cannot afford. [ID:nL6E7M84GA]

"The market is watching Italy; that is what is driving the sentiment in financial markets," said BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs.

The euro pulled back on the Italy vote news, suggesting investors will have to await further developments that could increase volatility and potentially drive money into safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries. [MKTS/GLOB]

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as metals less affordable for holders of other currencies.

"Looking at fundamentals, the strikes at Grasberg and Cerro Verde are ongoing but there does not seem to be any change or improvement, so the focus will be on Europe," Briggs said.

The strike at Freeport McMoRan's ( FCX.N ) Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia is in its eighth week, and the majority owner and operator of the mine declared partial force majeure last week. [ID:nL4E7M81WZ]

The union at Peru's No. 3 copper mine Cerro Verde said talks held on Friday yielded no progress toward ending an indefinite strike as a bitter labour dispute dragged on for more than a month. [ID:nN1E7A31OW]

RESTOCKING

Little support came from Greece's attempts to form a government under a new prime minister. The country has been under pressure from the European Union to push through a bailout to save the country's finances and end the chaos threatening the euro. [TOP/EURO]

"The global economic slowdown continues and the risk of policy errors related to the sovereign debt crisis in Europe is limiting the appetite for metals," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

"We argue that specific data to industrial metals is mostly supportive for prices. For instance, inventories at the London Metal Exchange continued to fall for most markets, which hints at firm physical demand."

LME copper inventories fell by another 3,000 tonnes to 412,325 tonnes, their lowest since February and more than 12 percent down from the beginning of October, the latest data showed.

This points to a pick-up in physical copper demand from buyers, especially in China, which consumed 40 percent of the global supply in 2010.

"I think there is evidence that material has been moving into China; the decline of LME stocks was mainly from warehouses in Eastern Asia," Briggs said.

"There has been a pick-up in imports of copper from China, probably not as rapid as some analysts may have hoped, but there is clearly some restocking going on in China." Metal Prices at 1923 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 354.60 1.05 +0.30 444.70 -20.26 LME Alum 2139.00 18.00 +0.85 2470.00 -13.40 LME Cu 7800.00 -25.00 -0.32 9600.00 -18.75 LME Lead 2020.00 10.00 +0.50 2550.00 -20.78 LME Nickel 18350.00 -350.00 -1.87 24750.00 -25.86 LME Tin 22200.00 200.00 +0.91 26900.00 -17.47 LME Zinc 2000.00 48.00 +2.46 2454.00 -18.50 SHFE Alu 16235.00 -40.00 -0.25 16840.00 -3.59 SHFE Cu* 57840.00 -110.00 -0.19 71850.00 -19.50 SHFE Zin 15325.00 -20.00 -0.13 19475.00 -21.31 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Jane Baird and Bob Burgdorfer)