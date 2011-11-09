* Copper, base metals pressured by European debt anxiety

* Freeport union may extend strike to third month

* Coming up: China October trade balance data Thursday (Rewrites, adds New York dateline/byline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds graphic and analyst comments)

By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 9 Copper slumped to a two-week low Wednesday as the dollar rallied and the cost of Italian bonds soared to dangerously high levels, underscoring weaker global growth prospects and fears of curbed metals demand.

Selling momentum enveloped the wider industrials complex, dragging zinc CMZN3 down over 3 percent, lead CMPB3 over 2 percent, tin CMSN3 nearly 1 percent and nickel CMNI3 3.5 percent.

Copper extended losses into a fourth straight day, falling alongside a 2 percent plunge in equities, as investors feared Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, could be facing a debt crisis similar to that of Greece. [MKTS/GLOB]

Losses held in after-hours business after euro zone officials said there were no plans for a financial rescue of Italy, even though the country's borrowing costs jumped sharply to levels deemed unsustainable. [ID:nL6E7M95RU]

"That rattled a lot of investors. The thought here is that those rates could go even higher. That will continue to support the dollar and put pressure on a lot of the industrials," said Michael Gross, futures analyst with Optionsellers.com in Tampa, Florida.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 fell to a session low of $7,580 a tonne, its cheapest since Oct. 26, before ending the day down $179 at $7,621.

In New York, the key December COMEX contract HGZ1 shed 9.20 cents, or 2.6 percent, to settle at $3.4410 per lb, after dealing from its own two-week low at $3.4215 to $3.60.

Futures volumes picked up a bit as the selling gripped the market. More than 58,000 lots exchanged hands late in New York, closer in line with the 30-day norm, and above thinner trading volumes earlier this week, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

While European economic headwinds continue to buffet the region's demand estimates for metals, there have been signs of growing pressure on copper supplies in China.

"There are ... indications that metals demand in Europe is slowing, with metal-consuming companies trying to keep their on-site inventories as low as possible," said Credit Suisse Private Banking in a note.

"At the same time, demand in Asia looks strong. In the current uncertain environment, sideways trading has to be taken as a good sign ... The next one to two weeks will show whether these supports will hold. If they do, we could see some recovery toward year-end."

CHINA INFLATION

In a sign that China's economy is in for a soft landing this year, the country's annual inflation rate fell to 5.5 percent in October, a third straight month of decline from July's three-year peak. [ID:nL4E7M908H]

Premier Wen Jiabao said prices had fallen further since, fueling market confidence that the government was gaining control over inflation and will likely back off from more tightening.

Also supportive for metals prices, union workers at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine said on Wednesday they could extend their strike by another month, which would make it the longest mining stoppage in the country's history. [ID:nL4E7M90OI]

As a result of low production and processing rates, the firm has suggested it might not achieve fourth-quarter production and sales targets and the government had said the mine was producing copper, gold and silver ore at just 5 percent of capacity. [ID:nL4E7M30RI]

China's production of refined copper fell to its lowest level in five months in October -- its second decline in as many months -- due to a shortage of raw materials copper concentrate and scrap. [ID:nL4E7M91MF]

On the LME, a senior trader at a ring dealing member said that trader interest has been light this week, as customers remained focused on fallout from failed broker dealer MF Global and are still waiting for positions to be transferred.

"There's nothing gone through, as far as client positions, yet. Requests have been in there for over a week now, and still people are waiting. It's not been handled very well," he said. Metal Prices at 1837 GMT COMEX copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 343.80 -9.50 -2.69 444.70 -22.69 LME Alum 2124.00 -17.00 -0.79 2470.00 -14.01 LME Cu 7625.00 -175.00 -2.24 9600.00 -20.57 LME Lead 1978.00 -43.00 -2.13 2550.00 -22.43 LME Nickel 18050.00 -650.00 -3.48 24750.00 -27.07 LME Tin 22000.00 -205.00 -0.92 26900.00 -18.22 LME Zinc 1933.00 -63.00 -3.16 2454.00 -21.23 SHFE Alu 16280.00 45.00 +0.28 16840.00 -3.33 SHFE Cu* 57970.00 130.00 +0.22 71850.00 -19.32 SHFE Zin 15455.00 130.00 +0.85 19475.00 -20.64 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jim Marshall)