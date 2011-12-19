(Updates with closing prices)

* LME copper stocks fall by 8,475 tonnes from Gwangyang

* LME aluminium stockpiles hit record 4.87 mln tonnes

* Freeport workers delay return to jobs

By Melanie Burton and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Dec 19 Copper slipped on Monday in thin trading as signs that the property market was cooling in top metals consumer China worsened the outlook for industrial metals demand and weighed on market sentiment.

Three-month copper closed at $7,260 a tonne, down more than 1 percent from a close at $7,345 a tonne on Friday. Traders said business was being pared back ahead of the end of the year.

Prices have shed one quarter of their value since the start of the year and have so far dropped by almost 8 percent this month as a deepening euro zone debt crisis has pushed investors to liquidate assets such as industrial metals.

Signs of slower growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, raised further concerns over slowing metals demand growth.

"Most of the big funds we saw were far more nervous about the outlook for China rather than Europe. Europe, to a certain extent, is already in the prices," said David Wilson, director of metals research and strategy at Citi.

"There's data coming out of China that is creating a little bit of cooling. As well as the Chinese property data, Chinese premiums seem to have slipped very sharply over the last week, and despite prices being lower last week there hasn't been much Chinese buying to be seen."

China's November housing inflation hit its lowest level this year in a victory for Beijing's campaign to ward off property bubbles as it steadily eases monetary policy to aim for a soft landing in the world's second-largest economy.

The falling home price, in tandem with a sharp easing of China's consumer inflation in November from July's three-year peak, enables Beijing to tilt its policies more towards safeguarding economic growth and away from its top priority of calming inflation just a few months ago.

Tight credit markets in China have curbed copper purchases.

Fears of sovereign downgrades over the euro zone debt crisis pressured the euro on Monday, while news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il fed fears of regional instability in Asia and triggered safe-haven buys.

"The path of least resistance remains to the downside, but the markets could be caught wrong-footed again if some positive news emerges. Overall we feel the downtrends will rule over the medium term, but the short term is open," FastMarkets said in a note.

DEMAND SUPPORT

Still, signs that Chinese consumption is gathering speed are cushioning the downside for copper prices. China is the world's top consumer of copper, accounting for around 40 percent of refined demand.

"Given Chinese domestic copper stocks remain low and that the global market continues to run a small deficit, we are becoming more bullish about copper prices in 2012, especially with Chinese monetary and fiscal policy starting to ease," said Macquarie in a note.

LME stocks data <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD> on Monday showed a large drawdown of 8,475 tonnes from warehouses in the South Korean port of Gwangyang, a key departure point for shipments to China.

Meanwhile, supply constraints continued also to underpin prices. Striking workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's giant Indonesian mine on Saturday delayed until next week a plan to go back to work after a three-month strike because of technical issues, a union spokesman said.

Elsewhere, aluminium stocks held in warehouses monitored by the LME hit a record high of 4.87 million tonnes, LME data showed, as the euro zone debt crisis blunts demand as industry destocks ahead of year-end. MAL-STOCKS

LME aluminium closed at $1,962 a tonne, down from $2,005 on Friday. Prices hit their lowest since July 2010 last week at $1,955.75 a tonne.

Across other metals, zinc closed at $1,838 from $1,868 and lead at $1,937 from $1,960. Nickel ended at $18,380 from $18,550, and tin at $18,695 from $18,800.

Following the breakdown of a self-imposed tin export ban, political infighting has broken out in the Indonesia Tin Association, a smelter organisation established to create a unified front for producers.

Metal Prices at 1711 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 328.45 -4.20 -1.26 444.70 -26.14 LME Alum 1965.25 -39.75 -1.98 2470.00 -20.44 LME Cu 7260.50 -84.50 -1.15 9600.00 -24.37 LME Lead 1937.50 -22.50 -1.15 2550.00 -24.02 LME Nickel 18405.00 -145.00 -0.78 24750.00 -25.64 LME Tin 18700.00 -100.00 -0.53 26900.00 -30.48 LME Zinc 1840.25 -27.75 -1.49 2454.00 -25.01 SHFE Alu 15725.00 -110.00 -0.69 16840.00 -6.62 SHFE Cu* 53580.00 -720.00 -1.33 71850.00 -25.43 SHFE Zin 14785.00 -165.00 -1.10 19475.00 -24.08 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

