By Harpreet Bhal and Melanie Burton

LONDON, Dec 21 Copper prices pared gains on Wednesday, having earlier hit their highest in six sessions, as a heavy take-up by banks of cheap European Central Bank loans added fuel to concerns over the region's funding problems.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was untraded in the closing rings but was bid at $7,450 a tonne, still up by 2.6 pct from a close of $7,260 on Tuesday.

The metal used in power and construction earlier hit its highest level in more than a week at $7,573 a tonne.

Banks gobbled 489 billion euros at the ECB's first ever offering of three-year funding, providing hopes a credit crunch could be avoided and that the money might be used to buy Italian and Spanish debt.

But confidence faded and stocks and the euro fell as it transpired that a very large number of European banks had applied for the loans.

"The European markets initially took it bullishly, which sparked a short-covering rally," said analyst Leon Westgate of Standard Bank.

"On the surface it looks like there continues to be funding stress. It doesn't really solve any problems; it just means the liquidity concerns haven't gone away."

Improving economic data from the United States helped reinforce hopes of an economic recovery and demand for industrial metals.

"We had some really positive U.S. housing data out yesterday, which underpins what has been some really good data for the U.S. over the past few months and showing that even with all the problems in Europe, U.S. growth momentum seems to be picking up pace," said Gayle Berry, an analyst at Barcap.

U.S. homes sales surged in November, adding to hints of recovery, but revisions to data for the last four years showed the housing recession had been much deeper than previously thought.

Sentiment was also helped by data showing China's refined copper imports jumped by nearly half on the year in November to reach the second-highest level on record, as an open arbitrage between London and Shanghai bolstered a trend of increased imports for financing.

"What's given it (the metals market) fuel is the Chinese trade data, which although we got a taster for it earlier in the month... I think it has still helped to buoy sentiment," Berry said.

VLISSINGEN BOTTLENECK

In other metals, three-month aluminium was untraded at the close but bid at $1,994 from a close of $1,962 a tonne on Tuesday.

Aluminium stocks in LME warehouses rose by 30,925 tonnes to another record high of 4.95 million tonnes, the latest LME data showed. Cancelled warrants registered for the first time in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, amounting to 145,000 tonnes, or 16 percent of its stocks.<0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD>

This could create a bottleneck for any companies wanting to deliver metal out, Standard Bank said in a note.

"Using the 1,500 mt/day loading-out rate, there is effectively now a 97-day queue at that location," it said.

"The 145,000 mt of cancelled warrants at Vlissingen compares to 109,050 mt of cancelled warrants currently in Detroit."

Zinc, used in galvanising, closed at $1,851 from $1,838, while tin finished at at $19,200 from $18,695.

Battery material lead ended at $1,967 from $1,937 and stainless steel ingredient nickel closed at $18,975 from $18,380. Metal Prices at 1715 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 337.60 1.15 +0.34 334.65 0.88 LME Alum 1994.00 -8.00 -0.40 2230.00 -10.58 LME Cu 7450.00 40.00 +0.54 7375.00 1.02 LME Lead 1966.00 7.00 +0.36 2432.00 -19.16 LME Nickel 18975.00 110.00 +0.58 18525.00 2.43 LME Tin 19195.00 500.00 +2.67 16950.00 13.24 LME Zinc 1851.00 13.00 +0.71 2560.00 -27.70 SHFE Alu 15835.00 85.00 +0.54 17160.00 -7.72 SHFE Cu* 54620.00 880.00 +1.64 59900.00 -8.81 SHFE Zin 14900.00 120.00 +0.81 21195.00 -29.70 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Tom Childs; editing by James Jukwey and Jane Baird)