(Recasts, adds closing prices)

* Rio declares force majeure at 2 Canada aluminium smelters

* Euro hits 15-month low against dollar

* Bank's reluctance to lend weighs on sentiment

By Silvia Antonioli and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Jan 5 Copper steadied on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data brought a pause in selling pressure, although the respite was temporary, with concerns over Europe's debt crisis and reluctance by banks to lend to industry still making themselves felt.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed flat at $7,540 a tonne. The metal lost 21 percent last year as Europe's debt crisis crippled demand prospects, and as stellar growth in top consumer China faded.

Worries over euro zone sovereign funding pressures and signs of weakness in the region's banks sent the euro to a 15-month low against the dollar on Thursday, making dollar-priced metals more costly for European investors.

Limiting losses, however, was a well-subscribed French bond auction, as well as upbeat data from the U.S., where jobless claims fell by more than expected last week and where private sector employment rose by much more than expected in December.

"Stress indicators for the money markets and for liquidity conditions are all worse again (so) industrial metals are vulnerable," said Credit Suisse analyst Tobias Merath.

"If you have a car (making) company, you need aluminium and you need to finance it somehow. If banks are deleveraging then the concern is that this is not going to work as it used to, financing metals is getting harder."

The European banking sector has been heavily affected by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and by stringent regulation requiring banks to hold higher amounts of liquidity.

The CEO of Italy's largest bank, Unicredit, sought to reassure investors over the bank's heavily discounted 7.5 billion euro ($9.68 billion) rights issue as the share price suffered a second day of steep falls.

On a slightly more upbeat note, demand was strong at a French bond auction earlier despite concerns the country could lose its AAA credit rating, though borrowing costs rose slightly as the country sold debt for the first time this year.

"The situation in Europe is still precarious at best," said RBC Capital in a research note. "Unless the Chinese surprise us with further easing of bank reserve requirements, base metals look set to underperform through the Lunar New Year Holidays."

ALUMINIUM SURPLUS

Aluminium closed down 1.93 percent at $2,036 a tonne, compared with a last bid of $2,064 on Wednesday.

News that Rio Tinto Alcan has declared force majeure on aluminium output from two of its smelters in Canada, due to separate operational and labour issues, failed to lift aluminium prices.

"Those two smelters are too small to have an impact on the aluminium market," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

"Aluminium is in such an oversupply that a couple of smelters closing for a couple of weeks shouldn't be worrying."

Bankrupt primary aluminium producer ZALCO is in talks with eight potential buyers for a takeover of part or all of its plant in Zeeland, the Netherlands, the company's receiver said late on Wednesday.

Tin closed up 1.02 percent at $19,805 from $19,605, while zinc , used to galvanize steel, closed down 1.93 percent at $1,833 from $1,869 at Wednesday's close.

Battery material lead ended down 2.67 percent at $2,005 from $2,060, and nickel ended down 0.80 percent at $18,650 from $18,800. Metal Prices at 1715 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move LME Alum 2035.00 -41.00 -1.97 2230.00 -8.74 LME Cu 7539.00 -1.00 -0.01 7375.00 2.22 LME Lead 2005.00 -55.00 -2.67 2432.00 -17.56 LME Nickel 18650.00 -150.00 -0.80 18525.00 0.67 LME Tin 19850.00 245.00 +1.25 16950.00 17.11 LME Zinc 1833.00 -36.00 -1.93 2560.00 -28.40 SHFE Alu 15960.00 45.00 +0.28 17160.00 -6.99 SHFE Cu* 56060.00 270.00 +0.48 59900.00 -6.41 SHFE Zin 14865.00 90.00 +0.61 21195.00 -29.87 ** 1st contract month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by Anthony Barker)