LONDON Jan 6 Copper prices hit a session low in afternoon trade on Friday, after the dollar strengthened further in the wake of better-than-expected U.S. jobs data which raised hopes of a recovery in the economy.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a session low of $7,483.25 a tonne, from Thursday's close of $7,540, before later recovering slightly to trade at $7,493 a tonne by 1459 GMT. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by James Jukwey)