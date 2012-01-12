(Adds closing prices)

* Spain doubles target in debt auction, euro rises vs dlr

* Copper stocks in LME warehouses drop by 6,000 tonnes

* Euro rallies on debt auctions, Draghi comments

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Jan 12 Copper rose to its highest level in more than two months on Thursday, boosted by the euro's strength against the dollar and a Spanish bond auction that drew strong demand, easing some immediate concerns about peripheral euro zone debt.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $8,0 05 a tonne, up nearly 3 percent from a close of $7,785 on Wednesday.

The metal used in power and construction earlier hit its highest level since Oct. 31 at $8,074.50 a tonne, breaking above its 100-day moving average.

Other metals in the complex also touched multi-month highs. Nickel hit a 2-1/2 month high, tin rose to its highest level in 1-1/2 months, aluminium hit a near 2-month high while zinc hit a one-month high.

"Previously there was a very bearish economic view being priced in so even a small improvement is having a very positive effect on prices, especially given the market was generally positioned on the short side," said Gayle Berry, analyst at Barclays Capital.

"But we're not out of the woods yet. Over the next couple of months, the markets are going to remain very sensitive to the big picture and I don't think this is the beginning of a straight line higher."

Spain's Treasury raised 10 billion euros from the auction of three bonds in the primary market, doubling a target of up to 5 billion euros, in a sale seen as a test of sentiment towards peripheral euro zone debt.

Italy also fared well, paying less than half what it did a month ago to sell one-year bills at its first auction of the year.

The strong demand helped the euro strengthen further against the dollar, giving a boost to metals prices as a weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Also boosting the single currency and metals were comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, which market traders construed as dovish. The ECB earlier kept rates unchanged at 1.0 percent, but most analysts expect a cut in February or March.

Last year copper posted its first annual decline since 2008, losing a quarter of its value as the euro zone debt crisis and growth uncertainty soured the demand outlook for industrial metals.

The metal is traded predominantly on the London Metal Exchange, whose board received several serious potential bidders last year and will consider takeover proposals at a meeting in late February.

CHINESE INFLATION FALLS

Also helping copper, China's annual inflation fell to 4.1 percent in December, the lowest level in 15 months. If easier monetary policy seeps into end-user markets, it may help support prices for copper as buyers will have more liquidity.

Traders said an easing in Chinese inflation may help spur some domestic buying after the Lunar New Year break, as the government is now expected to focus less on putting a brake on prices and more on stimulus measures.

Looking at inventories, data showed copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell by 6,000 tonnes, with 4,775 tonnes delivered out of warehouses in Busan, South Korea. Total cancelled warrants for copper stood at 13.74 percent.

"Inventory levels at the London Metal Exchange are falling and suggest robust consumption," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"Moreover, cancelled warrants, i.e. inventories already earmarked for delivery are rising as well, which suggests that further outflows might be ahead. We take this as a positive sign."

In other metals, three-month nickel ended at $19, 700 a tonne from a close of $19,450 on Wednesday. It earlier rose to its highest level since late October at $19,950.

Tin hit $21,100 a tonne, its highest level since late November, and closed at $21, 070 from $20,475.

Zinc ended at $1,9 67 a tonne from $1,936, earlier rising to a one-month high at $1,985. Aluminium closed at $2,1 62 from Wednesday's close of $2,165 a tonne, having earlier hit a near two-month high at $2,197 a tonne.

Most of China's large aluminium smelters have no plans to cut production like the world's top global producers of the metal, with firm domestic prices encouraging steady output in the first quarter of 2012, smelter sources and analysts said.

Lead ended at $ 2,035 a tonne from Wednesday's close of $1,990. Metal Prices at 1739 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move LME Alum 2162.00 93.00 +4.49 2230.00 -3.05 LME Cu 8004.50 424.50 +5.60 7375.00 8.54 LME Lead 2032.00 73.00 +3.73 2432.00 -16.45 LME Nickel 19670.00 970.00 +5.19 18525.00 6.18 LME Tin 21065.00 1215.00 +6.12 16950.00 24.28 LME Zinc 1966.50 113.50 +6.13 2560.00 -23.18 SHFE Alu 15945.00 10.00 +0.06 17160.00 -7.08 SHFE Cu* 55490.00 -410.00 -0.73 59900.00 -7.36 SHFE Zin 14740.00 10.00 +0.07 21195.00 -30.46 ** 1st contract month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Editing by James Jukwey and Keiron Henderson)