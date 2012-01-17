(Adds closing prices)

* Aluminium stocks hit record high, rise above 5 million tonnes

* Copper inventories drop to 13-month low

* Aluminium cuts not enough to offset oversupply, stocks

By Silvia Antonioli and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Jan 17 Copper rose more than 2 percent to hit its highest in almost three months on Tuesday as Chinese growth data fuelled hopes of steady metals demand going forward, though fears over Europe's debt kept gains in check.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $8,200 a tonne at, up more than 1 percent from a close of $8,089 on Monday. Earlier it hit a session high of $8,262 a tonne, its highest since the end of October.

The Chinese economy grew by a better-than-forecast 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, although growth was at the slowest pace in 2-1/2 years, prompting speculation authorities will try boost growth by tweaking monetary policy.

China accounts for about 40 percent of global copper consumption.

"The consensus is we'll probably see a soft landing in China (but) you've got to remain cautious because of what's happening in Europe... Greece is bankrupt (but) the market is brushing off bearish news," said Jaspar Crawley, metals broker at Triland.

Some market participants believe China will implement some monetary easing measures in the near future taking into account the fact that China's inflation rate eased to a 15-month low in December.

"Our economists expect the reserve requirement ratio already to be cut in the near future," said Commerzbank in a research note. "This is giving considerable buoyancy to metal prices this morning."

A weaker dollar against the euro also supported industrial metals, making them cheaper for European investors. The euro rose for the first time in three trading sessions as better-than-expected Chinese and German data gave risk sentiment a shot in the arm.

German investor sentiment posted its biggest ever monthly improvement in January, helped by recent upbeat data and hopes for the European Central Bank's efforts to ease the region's debt problems.

But behind the brighter economic sentiment, worries remain about the prospects of a Greek debt default, which some fear could happen as soon as March when 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions fall due.

A growing number of experts, including some from ratings agencies, have warned a default was on the cards after Greece's talks with creditors broke down on Friday.

RECORD ALUMINIUM STOCKS

For now, however, investors are looking at the bright side, with falling inventories of copper in LME-monitored warehouses, which point to improving demand, also in focus.

Copper stocks MCU-STOCKS fell 1,150 tonnes to 353,425 tonnes, their lowest in more than 13 months.

Stockpiles of aluminium MAL-STOCKS held in LME warehouses, on the other hand, hit a record above 5 million tonnes.

The build-up was due to large shipments into the Dutch port of Vlissingen and also into Detroit and came as the LME's January contract rolled over. The LME allows physical settlement of contracts. <0#MALSTX-LOC-GRD>

In November, traders said large inflows were expected over the end of 2011 as a souring economic outlook curbed demand and a European dollar crunch intensified the need for cash. Metal is sometimes delivered into LME warehouses because the cheaper finance can be secured against it.

Aluminium ended at $2,227 a tonne from $2,161, having earlier hit a two-and-a-half-month high at $2,228 a tonne.

Last week aluminium prices were boosted by production cuts announced by U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa and Norwegian producer Norsk Hydro.

Some analysts say the price increase was a bit overdone as the announced production curtailment is not high enough to offset heavy oversupply, high stocks and the new capacity planned.

"These cuts are a drop in the ocean compared with the new capacity that producers are bringing on stream," said Citigroup analyst David Wilson.

Tin ended up more than 4 percent at $21,725 from $20,850, having hit a two-month high earlier of $21,740; while zinc, used to galvanize steel, ended up more than 2 percent at $2,001 from $1,961 at Monday's close, having earlier hit a more than one-month high at $2,015.50.

Battery material lead <CMPB3 closed up nearly 4 percent at $2,108 a tonne from $2,030, having earlier hit a more than 1 month high of $2,110, and nickel ended up nearly 1 percent at $19,525 from $19,425.

Metal Prices at 1719 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 373.20 9.80 +2.70 444.70 -16.08 LME Alum 2227.00 66.00 +3.05 2470.00 -9.84 LME Cu 8193.50 104.50 +1.29 9600.00 -14.65 LME Lead 2102.00 72.00 +3.55 2550.00 -17.57 LME Nickel 19551.00 126.00 +0.65 24750.00 -21.01 LME Tin 21701.00 851.00 +4.08 26900.00 -19.33 LME Zinc 2003.25 42.25 +2.15 2454.00 -18.37 SHFE Alu 16370.00 155.00 +0.96 16840.00 -2.79 SHFE Cu* 59930.00 1600.00 +2.74 71850.00 -16.59 SHFE Zin 15525.00 215.00 +1.40 19475.00 -20.28 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Editing by Alison Birrane and Keiron Henerson)