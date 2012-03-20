By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, March 20 London copper edged higher
for a second straight session on Tuesday after an orderly
auction of Greek default insurance eased concerns about Greece's
threat to the euro zone and eroded safe-haven support for the
dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose $6.50 to $8,576.50 per tonne by 0127 GMT.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.6 percent to 60,660 yuan
($9,600) per tonne.
* Australia's parliament passed laws for a new 30 percent
tax on iron ore and coal mine profits on Monday after a bruising
two-year battle with mining companies, in a major victory for
Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her struggling minority
government.
* Venezuela's state-run aluminium producer Alcasa will use a
$403 million loan from China to prop up its operations, which
would allow the company to resume exports to several Latin
American countries, Alcasa's president said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar fell on Tuesday as easing fears about the
threat posed to the euro zone by Greece diminished the U.S.
currency's safe-haven appeal, while Asian shares crept higher
following a rally on Wall Street.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 - German Producer Price Index For February
1230 - U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits For February
1400 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner Testifies
1645 - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke Gives Lecture
Base metals prices at 0127 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8576.50 6.50 +0.08 12.85
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60660 360 +0.60 9.57
HG COPPER MAY2 390.40 -0.50 -0.13 13.62
LME Alum 2277.75 2.75 +0.12 12.76
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16295 20 +0.12 2.84
LME Zinc 2082.00 3.00 +0.14 12.85
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15930 55 +0.35 7.67
LME Nickel 19050.00 0.00 +0.00 1.82
LME Lead 2105.00 -3.00 -0.14 3.44
SHFE PB FUT 15885.00 20.00 +0.13 3.93
LME Tin 23595.00 0.00 +0.00 22.89
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2773
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Lewis)