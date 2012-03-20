By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, March 20 London copper edged higher for a second straight session on Tuesday after an orderly auction of Greek default insurance eased concerns about Greece's threat to the euro zone and eroded safe-haven support for the dollar.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose $6.50 to $8,576.50 per tonne by 0127 GMT.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6 percent to 60,660 yuan ($9,600) per tonne.

* Australia's parliament passed laws for a new 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mine profits on Monday after a bruising two-year battle with mining companies, in a major victory for Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her struggling minority government.

* Venezuela's state-run aluminium producer Alcasa will use a $403 million loan from China to prop up its operations, which would allow the company to resume exports to several Latin American countries, Alcasa's president said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar fell on Tuesday as easing fears about the threat posed to the euro zone by Greece diminished the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal, while Asian shares crept higher following a rally on Wall Street.

DATA/EVENTS

0700 - German Producer Price Index For February

1230 - U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits For February

1400 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner Testifies

1645 - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke Gives Lecture

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Lewis)