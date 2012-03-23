SINGAPORE, March 23 London copper bounced on Friday, coming off two-week lows hit in the previous session, but prices were on track for a weekly loss as global growth concerns and tepid demand from top consumer China kept a lid on gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $8,355.50 a tonne by 0129 GMT. It touched a two-week low of $8,262 a tonne and closed down about 2 percent in the previous session.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was unchanged at 59,750 yuan ($9,500) a tonne, after a 0.5 percent drop on Thursday.

* Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and commodities on Thursday after weak data on manufacturing activity in China and the euro zone.

* The gap between the Federal Reserve's dovish core and its hawkish wing was on display on Thursday as a top Fed official said the economy is in better shape even as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke focused on a source of weakness.

* Ecuador's President Rafael Correa insisted on Thursday he will push ahead with plans to develop large-scale mining, seeking to ride out the arrival in Quito of indigenous demonstrators who fear their lands will be wrecked.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven yen gained after data showing shrinking factory activity in China and the euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

* The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave risk currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on worries about the health of the global economy.

DATA/EVENTS

1400 GMT - U.S. New Home Sales for February

1730 GMT - ECB'S Gonzalez-Paramo speaks - Malaga, Spain

1745 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks

1800 GMT - IMF's Blanchard Event, Washington

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0129 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8355.50 65.50 +0.79 9.94 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59750 00 +0.00 7.93 HG COPPER MAY2 379.20 2.65 +0.70 10.36 LME Alum 2178.00 11.00 +0.51 7.82 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16185 -20 -0.12 2.15 LME Zinc 2007.50 22.50 +1.13 8.81 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15560 -40 -0.26 5.17 LME Nickel 18453.00 3.00 +0.02 -1.37 LME Lead 2008.00 23.00 +1.16 -1.33 SHFE PB FUT 15525.00 -90.00 -0.58 1.57 LME Tin 22424.00 314.00 +1.42 16.79 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1834

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)